Amazon Offers Discounts on Galaxy A8+, Galaxy On7 Prime, and More

 
, 21 March 2018
Amazon Offers Discounts on Galaxy A8+, Galaxy On7 Prime, and More

Highlights

  • Amazon India has hosted Samsung Carnival sale
  • The sale will run until March 24
  • It brings discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options

Amazon India on Wednesday kicked-off another round of Samsung Carnival sale to offer discounts on mobile phones, TVs, home appliances, and storage devices. The sale, which will run until March 24, includes various Galaxy A, Galaxy J, and Galaxy On series handsets as well as premium offerings such as the Galaxy Note models. It also brings some exchange offers and no-cost EMI options as well as an Amazon Pay cashback worth up to Rs. 8,000. Flipkart will also host a sale on smartphones, laptops, and other electronics soon.

Under the Amazon sale, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ is available at Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 32,990). It also comes with an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange discount. The Galaxy On7 Prime 32GB, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 9,490 (MRP Rs. 12,990), including an exchange discount of Rs. 1,500. Apart from these two Amazon-exclusive models, the Galaxy On7 Pro is available at Rs. 6,990 (MRP Rs. 9,490), and Galaxy On5 Pro at Rs. 6,490 (MRP Rs. 7,990). The Galaxy On7 Prime at Rs. 11,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990) after including an exchange discount of Rs. 1,500. Similarly, the Galaxy Note 8 is on sale at Rs. 59,900 (MRP Rs. 67,900), including an Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs. 8,000.

If you're looking for some popular mid-range options, the Galaxy J7 Prime is available at Rs. 13,900 (MRP Rs. 15,300), Galaxy J7 Pro at Rs. 18,900 (MRP Rs. 23,300), and Galaxy J7 Max at Rs. 14,900 (MRP Rs. 19,150). All these Galaxy J series models also come with no-cost EMI options. You can also get the Galaxy J7 Nxt at Rs. 11,900 (MRP Rs. 14,500) and Galaxy C7 Pro at Rs. 24,900 (MRP Rs. 26,600).

In addition to smartphones, the Amazon sale includes offers on consumer electronics goods as well. There is a 49-inch full HD Samsung LED TV at Rs. 44,900 (MRP Rs. 62,900). Likewise, the sale includes a Samsung 253L Smart Convertible Refrigerator at Rs. 23,899 (MRP Rs. 27,900). There are also Samsung Evo Plus Grade 1, Class 10 32GB MicroSDHC at Rs. 799 (MRP Rs. 1,149), 128GB MicroSDXC at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499), and Samsung 950 EVO 250GB SSD at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 8,750). Besides, the Amazon sale offers up to 15 percent discount on washing machines, 25 percent discount on microwaves, and 25 percent discount on air conditioners.

