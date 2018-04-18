Amazon on Wednesday kicked off Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale to offer a discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on select Galaxy series handsets. The Amazon sale, which will run until April 21, also brings exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. Customers with an ICICI credit card can avail 10 percent of cashback on EMI transactions by leveraging the ongoing EMI Fest. The new sale includes various popular Galaxy series models such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy On7 Prime, Galaxy On5 Pro, Galaxy J7 Duo, and Galaxy J7 Max, among others.

Under the fresh Amazon sale, the Galaxy A8+ is available at Rs. 29,990, down from the launch price of Rs. 32,990. The Galaxy On7 Prime 32GB, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 10,990, down from the original price of Rs. 12,990, while the Galaxy On7 Prime 64GB is available at Rs. 12,990, down from Rs. 14,990. The company is also offering an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on exchanging of old handsets for the Galaxy On7 Prime. The Galaxy On7 Pro is listed at Rs. 6,990, down from the launch price of Rs. 11,190, whereas the Galaxy On5 Pro is available at Rs. 6,490, down from Rs. 9,190. Furthermore, the Galaxy J7 Nxt 16GB is available with a discounted price of Rs. 9,490, down from the launch price of Rs. 11,490. There is a discount of up to Rs. 10,225 if you exchange your old handsets while making the purchase in the Amazon sale.

Apart from smartphones, the Amazon sale includes the Galaxy Tab A 7.0 with a JioMoney cashback worth Rs. 2,000. This effectively brings down its launch price of Rs. 9,500 to Rs. 7,500.

"During the carnival, we are announcing exciting offers and attractive no cost EMI scheme on select products that will allow consumers to purchase and enjoy their favourite Samsung products," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Samsung India, in a press statement while announcing the Samsung 20-20 Carnival.

