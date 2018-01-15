Amazon India on Sunday announced that it is set to host the highly anticipated 'Amazon Great Indian Sale' in the country between January 21 and January 24. Under the forthcoming sale, Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours of early access starting 12pm (noon) IST on January 20. The company will offer discounts on usual suspects like mobile phones, laptops, cameras, computer peripherals, home appliances, fashion, daily essentials, and books among others. Deals will also be provided on Amazon products such as Kindle e-readers and Fire TV Stick. The online marketplace will offer 10 percent additional cashback apart from various discounts on HDFC Bank debit and credit card and EMI transactions. Also, Amazon Pay users will receive 10 percent balance back (up to Rs. 200) on each new purchase above Rs. 250 throughout the sale.

Amazon sale offers on mobile phones

Among other various offers and discounts, the new Amazon sale will provide up to 40 percent off on mobile phones and accessories. There will be more than 60 Amazon exclusive models with discounted prices as well as over 40 brands with 300 plus offers. The list of smartphones on offer will include offerings by top brands, including Apple, Asus, BlackBerry, Coolpad, InFocus, Lenovo, LG, Moto, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Further, Amazon will bring some attractive discounts on its 10.or brand that recently launched the 10.or D in the country.

As per the listing presently available on the Amazon India site, the new sale will bring some eye-catching discounts on the Honor 6X 32GB, Samsung On5 Pro Gold, Moto G5 Plus 64GB, 10.or G 4GB, BlackBerry KEYone, LG Q6, Lenovo K8 Note, Intex Cloud C1, Nubia M2 64GB, Google Pixel XL, Micromax Canvas Infinity, and InFocus Turbo 5 Plus. Amazon will also offer exchange offers that will add instant discounts and make the deals even sweeter.

Amazon sale deals on TVs, laptops, and other electronics

In case you're not looking for a new mobile phone purchase, the Amazon sale will offer you up to 40 percent off on TVs, 40 percent off on tablets, 50 percent off on storage devices, 60 percent off on networking devices, 25 percent off on cameras, 60 percent off on headphones and speakers, 40 percent off on personal care appliances, 40 percent off on home entertainment devices, 50 percent off on PC and accessories, 40 percent off on wearables, and 35 percent off on printers. Amazon India is also set to give up to Rs. 20,000 discounts on new laptop purchases. Similarly, there will be exchange offers and No cost EMI options.

Some of the key electronics devices that will receive discounts during the next Amazon sale include Samsung 55-inch Full HD Smart TV, HP 14-inch Laptop, WD My Passport 1TB, Fujifilm Instax Mini 8, Lenovo i5 Laptop, HP Sprocket Portable Printer, JBL Go Bluetooth Speaker, TP-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender 300Mbps, TCL 39-inch Full HD TV, JBL C100SI, Intex Speakers, and Logitech Wireless Combo. Further, there will be brands such as UCB, Puma, Adidas, Wrangler, Titan, Marks and Spencers, American Tourister, Vero Moda, BPL, TCL, Lenovo, HP, IFB, Bosch, D'Décor, Philips, Lakme, Pampers, LG, Whirlpool, Bajaj, Prestige, Usha, McAfee, and Kaspersky among others.

Customers buying Kindle e-readers or the Amazon Fire TV Stick will receive a discount of up to Rs. 2,500. There will be a 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 150) for picking up any Amazon GiftCard. Moreover, Prime customers loading Amazon Pay balance will get up to Rs. 300 back.

"The Amazon Great Indian Sale will have irresistible deals across a wide a range of products in categories including Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Large Appliances, Sports & Fitness among others. With big deals, extra cashback, no cost EMI and convenient exchange options, this sale will help customers buy their desired product and still save money," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India, in a press release.

