  • Amazon Fab Phones Fest Begins: Price Cuts on OnePlus 7T, Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and More Offers

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Begins: Price Cuts on OnePlus 7T, Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and More Offers

The OnePlus 7 Pro sees a price cut of up to Rs. 10,000, and is listed for as low as Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

By | Updated: 19 December 2019 12:09 IST
OnePlus 7T is listed with a Rs. 1,500 instant discount using HDFC Bank cards

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro is listed with no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in an open sale during the sale period
  • Redmi K20 Pro is also listed with a Rs. 3,000 discount

Amazon is now hosting a Fab Phones Fest on its website offering deals and discounts on several phones. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 40 percent off on top phones, and has listed no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, free screen replacement, and Rs. 750 off on Axis Bank credit card, debit card, and EMI transactions. The e-commerce giant will host this sale till December 23, and popular phones like the OnePlus 7T, Redmi K20 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro have been listed with discounts.

As part of the Fab Phones Fest, the OnePlus 7T price in India has been discounted to Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. This shows a Rs. 3,000 worth of discount. Likewise, the OnePlus 7T 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is available at a discounted price of Rs. 37,999, down from the original price of Rs. 39,999. Customers can also avail a Rs. 1,500 instant discount using an HDFC Bank card during the Amazon sale. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options the purchase of the phone. The OnePlus 7T Pro does not see a price cut, but no-cost EMI options up to 12 months, and a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC cards and EMI is listed.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in an open sale manner, and exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,400 is also listed for the first time. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,999, and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. The iPhone XR is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 45,000, and comes in nine months no-cost EMI options as well.

The Redmi K20 Pro is also listed with a Rs. 3,000 discount, and is retailing for Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999 for the 128GB and 256GB options respectively. Amazon has also listed extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange and up to six months no-cost EMI options. Similarly, the Redmi 7A is also listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount, and is listed for Rs. 5,000 only during the Amazon sale.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is available at a massively discounted price starting of Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. This phone was launched earlier this year at Rs. 52,999, bringing in a discount of Rs. 10,000. The OnePlus 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has also received a discount and is available at Rs. 39,999 under the latest sale.There's up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options, and an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 is offered on HDFC cards and EMI.

A host of other phones like the Xiaomi Mi A3, Oppo F11, Samsung Galaxy M30, and the Redmi K20 see price drops as well. There's up to 80 percent off on mobile cases and covers, up to 50 percent off on headsets, up to 70 percent off on power banks, and up to 60 percent off on mobile accessories. To see all the deals, head to the dedicated sale page on Amazon India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

