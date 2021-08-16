Amazon Rakhi Store has been launched just ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival this weekend. The store is specially curated with a wide range of products for gifting siblings. Products in the gadgets segment comprise smartphones, TVs, accessories, more. The e-commerce site has introduced deals on OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Even the OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds are listed with offers. Other products such as Echo Dot (third generation) and the Fire TV Stick (third generation) are also listed with discounts.

The e-commerce giant says that Amazon's Android app users can use Alexa voice assistance to access the Rakhi Store. Users can tap the mic icon on the app and say “Alexa, go to Rakhi Store” and land there directly. Alternatively, users could head to this dedicated microsite on Amazon's desktop site. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Glacial Blue, 6GB + 128GB) is listed with an instant Rs. 1,500 discount on HDFC Bank cards. There's an exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,700 and no-cost EMI options are also listed. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced starting at Rs. 19,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Charcoal Ink, 6GB + 128GB) is listed with an instant Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards. The same exchange discount and no-cost EMI options as Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are listed for the OnePlus handset as well. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced starting at Rs. 22,999.

There's up to 40 percent off on televisions and Amazon even lists the OnePlus Buds Z as an ideal gifting option. The TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,999 and are listed with 10 percent instant discount on IndusInd Bank cards. There's also the Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021 model) that is listed with a Rs. 900 coupon discount. Priced at Rs. 3,999, it is also listed with no-cost EMI options.

Buyers could also consider the Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) smart speaker + Wipro 9W LED Smart colour bulb combo, priced at Rs. 3,599. For those who want to splurge a little extra, there's Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart TV with inbuilt Alexa that is listed with a Rs. 3,000 coupon discount, no-cost EMI options, and exchange discount of up to Rs. 6,140.

For those who are confused about what to gift their siblings, Amazon also offers an Amazon Pay Gift Card option.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.