Technology News
loading

Amazon Launches Rakhi Store Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2021: Deals on Phones, Speakers, More

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is listed with an instant Rs. 1,500 discount on HDFC Bank cards.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 August 2021 18:43 IST
Amazon Launches Rakhi Store Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2021: Deals on Phones, Speakers, More

Amazon Rakhi Store focusses on gifting options for siblings

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G is listed with Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards
  • Amazon Rakhi Store brings up to 40 percent off on TVs
  • Amazon Rakhi Store brings discounts on OnePlus Buds Z

Amazon Rakhi Store has been launched just ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival this weekend. The store is specially curated with a wide range of products for gifting siblings. Products in the gadgets segment comprise smartphones, TVs, accessories, more. The e-commerce site has introduced deals on OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Even the OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds are listed with offers. Other products such as Echo Dot (third generation) and the Fire TV Stick (third generation) are also listed with discounts.

The e-commerce giant says that Amazon's Android app users can use Alexa voice assistance to access the Rakhi Store. Users can tap the mic icon on the app and say “Alexa, go to Rakhi Store” and land there directly. Alternatively, users could head to this dedicated microsite on Amazon's desktop site. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Glacial Blue, 6GB + 128GB) is listed with an instant Rs. 1,500 discount on HDFC Bank cards. There's an exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,700 and no-cost EMI options are also listed. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced starting at Rs. 19,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Charcoal Ink, 6GB + 128GB) is listed with an instant Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards. The same exchange discount and no-cost EMI options as Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are listed for the OnePlus handset as well. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced starting at Rs. 22,999.

There's up to 40 percent off on televisions and Amazon even lists the OnePlus Buds Z as an ideal gifting option. The TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,999 and are listed with 10 percent instant discount on IndusInd Bank cards. There's also the Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021 model) that is listed with a Rs. 900 coupon discount. Priced at Rs. 3,999, it is also listed with no-cost EMI options.

Buyers could also consider the Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) smart speaker + Wipro 9W LED Smart colour bulb combo, priced at Rs. 3,599. For those who want to splurge a little extra, there's Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart TV with inbuilt Alexa that is listed with a Rs. 3,000 coupon discount, no-cost EMI options, and exchange discount of up to Rs. 6,140.

For those who are confused about what to gift their siblings, Amazon also offers an Amazon Pay Gift Card option.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus, Redmi, Xiaomi, Amazon, Amazon Rakhi Store
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 5a 5G Component Images Surface Online to Show 4,680mAh Battery, Could Launch on August 17

Related Stories

Amazon Launches Rakhi Store Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2021: Deals on Phones, Speakers, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued
  3. Redmi 10 Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched in India
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  6. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  7. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 India Event on August 26: What to Expect
  8. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Configuration Tipped
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Unveiled: Specifications
  2. FAU-G Independence Day Update Adds Free-for-All Team Deathmatch, 6 Game Tracks Now Available to Public
  3. Amazon Launches Rakhi Store Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2021: Deals on Phones, Speakers, More
  4. Google Pixel 5a 5G Component Images Surface Online to Show 4,680mAh Battery, Could Launch on August 17
  5. IT Rules: Indian Media Cheer Court Order Putting New Code of Conduct on Hold
  6. Facebook, Telcos to Extend Subsea Cable to Four Countries in World’s Largest Project
  7. Walmart Seeking to Hire Cryptocurrency Lead in US as It Looks at Developing Digital Currency Strategy
  8. Mi 11T, Redmi K40 Ultra Specifications Tipped; Expected to Come With MediaTek SoC
  9. Logitech G Pro Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse With Hero 25K Sensor for Enhanced Accuracy Launched in India
  10. DeFi: Latest Front in Cryptocurrency's Hacking Problem
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com