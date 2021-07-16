Amazon is hosting its annual Prime Day shopping event from July 26 to July 27. The e-commerce giant will offer great deals and discounts to Prime members in this two-day extravaganza. Smartphones and consumer electronics brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, HP, Sony, Amazfit, and Lenovo are participating in the sale. Amazon will be offering up to 40 percent off on smartphones and up to 60 percent off on consumer electronics. It has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to cardholders, including on EMI transactions. Prime members will get 5 percent reward points on Prime Day purchases with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Smartphones like the iPhone 11, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Samsung Galaxy M31s, OnePlus 9R, Samsung Galaxy M51, and Redmi Note 10 will be listed with deals and price cuts. Even smartphones from the Redmi 9 series and OnePlus 9, Oppo A74, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M12, and iQoo Z3will be listed on Amazon with offers. The e-commerce giant claims that there will be great offers on the iPhone 12 Pro and Mi 11X 5G as well. Amazon is likely to unveil smartphone deals in the coming days and you can see all the smartphone deals unveiling on the website. Apart from upfront discounts, smartphones will also be listed with no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Amazon Prime Day will see up to Rs. 35,000 off on laptops, up to 70 percent off on speakers and headphones, up to 50 percent off on smartwatches, up to 75 percent off on tablets, and up to 50 percent off on printers. The e-commerce giant claims to list exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and coupons for the consumer electronics segment. Specifically, there will be discounts on the Fire TV Stick, Lenovo Tab M10 FHD, HP Pavillion Gaming laptop, and Sony WF-100XM3 earbuds. Amazon Prime Day will also see up to 65 percent off on television sets and other large appliances.

