Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on August 6, and ahead of that, the e-commerce giant has offered previews on the deals to expect in the smartphones and accessories category. Amazon is looking to offer up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories from top brands. It has tied up with HDFC Bank for this sale to offer 10 percent off on card and EMI transactions. There is going to be up to Rs. 25,000 off on premium Samsung flagships and up to Rs. 10,000 off on Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 Plus devices.

Amazon Prime Day: Flash sales

Previewing smartphone deals, Amazon notes that there will be a host of flash sales during the Prime Day sale. The Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on flash sale at 10am, 12 noon, 2pm, and 4pm respectively on August 6. On the same day, the Honor 9A will also be available via flash sale at 11am. The next day, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on flash sale at 12 noon, 2pm, and 4pm respectively. Phones listed during the sale will see no-cost EMI options starting from as low as Rs. 1,665 per month.

Amazon Prime Day: Price cuts on phones

Coming to discounts, up to Rs. 4,000 off will be listed on OnePlus devices whereas Xiaomi devices will see a price cut of up to Rs. 7,000 during the sale. Samsung's affordable Galaxy M series phones will be listed with up to six months no-cost EMI, and there's going to be up to Rs. 25,000 off on flagship Samsung devices with additional exchange offers of up to Rs. 4,000. Apple, as mentioned, will see up to Rs. 10,000 off on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 8 Plus phones. There's also going to be up to Rs. 14,000 off on Oppo smartphones with no-cost EMI options of up to nine months. Vivo devices will see Rs. 6,000 off with same no-cost EMI benefits. Power banks, earphones, and mobiles accessories should see up to 70 percent off with mobile accessories starting from as low as Rs. 99 only.

Amazon Prime Day: First sales

There will be a host of Amazon Prime Day smartphone launches as well, wherein newly launched (or to be launched) phones will go on sale for the first time. This includes the Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi 9 Prime, OnePlus Nord, Redmi Note 9 Scarlet Red, Honor 9A, Oppo A51, and Tecno Spark 6 Air. Even the Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch is to go on sale for the first time during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day: Other discounts

Apart from phones and accessories, there will be up to 60 percent off on electronics and accessories, up to 70 percent off on cameras and accessories and headphones. There's going to be up to Rs. 30,000 off on laptops, and fitness trackers will be listed from as low as Rs. 999. Smartwatches and speakers will see up to 60 percent off, tablets will see a 40 percent discount. TV and large appliances will see up to 60 percent off and there will be an up to Rs. 4,000 off on Kindle e-readers. There's going to be 60 percent off on Echo Do+ smart color bulb bundle, a 40 percent off on the Fire TV Stick range, up to Rs. 8,0000 off on Echo Smart Displays, and flat 50 percent off on the Echo Plus.

