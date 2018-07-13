Amazon is back with its Prime Day sale on July 16, and the event is set to go on for 36 hours. During the Amazon sale period, the e-commerce site will list a host of offers on smartphones, electronics, home, furniture, and other categories for its Prime members exclusively. This sale will see offers and deals on a list of smartphones including the OnePlus 6, Vivo V9, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Moto G6, Huawei P20 Pro, and more.

Amazon has also announced a quiz for its app users, and participants stand a chance to win the OnePlus 6. In the quiz, you need to answer five questions, and if you answer them correctly, you are enrolled into a lucky draw where you could win the OnePlus 6. Apart from this, the Amazon-exclusive phone Redmi Y2 will go on sale on July 16 at 1pm IST. The e-commerce site has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to debit and credit card holders. This is applicable on EMI transactions as well. All Amazon Pay users will get 10 percent cashback, and No Cost EMI offers starting from Rs. 1,111 per month will also be applicable on select products. The company is also offering an extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange of old phones, in order to buy new ones.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018 Starts July 16: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals

Price cuts will be seen on smartphones like the Moto G5 Plus, Honor 7x (up to Rs. 3,000 off), Honor 7C 32GB, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, 10.or E, 10.or G, and the InFocus Turbo 5. Extra discounts on exchange offer will be listed for smartphones like the Moto G6, OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (extra Rs. 10,000 off on exchange), Vivo V7+, and the Vivo V9. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, there is also going to be up to 80 percent discounts on power banks, cases and covers, screen protectors, and data cables.

Will Amazon Prime Day 2018 Be Bigger Than Amazon's Diwali Sale?

Prime Day sale will begin at 12pm on July 16 and will continue till the next day. The sale will include thousands of one-day deals as well as the short-lived Lightning Deals. As mentioned, only Prime members can participate, and the membership costs Rs. 999 for a year. There's also a monthly subscription plan of Rs. 129 that you can avail. Airtel even offers Prime Membership free to some customers, as does Vodafone to the subscribers of its Red postpaid plans. Going through the entire sale can be a frustrating task, but we'll help you out with that. We will cover the tech best deals from the sale, so make sure you log on to Gadgets 360 once the sale goes live.