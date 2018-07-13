NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Huawei P20 Pro, and More Deals Previewed

Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Huawei P20 Pro, and More Deals Previewed

 
, 13 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Huawei P20 Pro, and More Deals Previewed

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6 will be available with an extra discount in exchange offer
  • Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite will see a price cut
  • Amazon Prime Day sale will go on for 36 hours

Amazon is back with its Prime Day sale on July 16, and the event is set to go on for 36 hours. During the Amazon sale period, the e-commerce site will list a host of offers on smartphones, electronics, home, furniture, and other categories for its Prime members exclusively. This sale will see offers and deals on a list of smartphones including the OnePlus 6, Vivo V9, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Moto G6, Huawei P20 Pro, and more.

Amazon has also announced a quiz for its app users, and participants stand a chance to win the OnePlus 6. In the quiz, you need to answer five questions, and if you answer them correctly, you are enrolled into a lucky draw where you could win the OnePlus 6. Apart from this, the Amazon-exclusive phone Redmi Y2 will go on sale on July 16 at 1pm IST. The e-commerce site has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to debit and credit card holders. This is applicable on EMI transactions as well. All Amazon Pay users will get 10 percent cashback, and No Cost EMI offers starting from Rs. 1,111 per month will also be applicable on select products. The company is also offering an extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange of old phones, in order to buy new ones.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018 Starts July 16: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals

Price cuts will be seen on smartphones like the Moto G5 Plus, Honor 7x (up to Rs. 3,000 off), Honor 7C 32GB, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, 10.or E, 10.or G, and the InFocus Turbo 5. Extra discounts on exchange offer will be listed for smartphones like the Moto G6, OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (extra Rs. 10,000 off on exchange), Vivo V7+, and the Vivo V9. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, there is also going to be up to 80 percent discounts on power banks, cases and covers, screen protectors, and data cables.

Will Amazon Prime Day 2018 Be Bigger Than Amazon's Diwali Sale?

Prime Day sale will begin at 12pm on July 16 and will continue till the next day. The sale will include thousands of one-day deals as well as the short-lived Lightning Deals. As mentioned, only Prime members can participate, and the membership costs Rs. 999 for a year. There's also a monthly subscription plan of Rs. 129 that you can avail. Airtel even offers Prime Membership free to some customers, as does Vodafone to the subscribers of its Red postpaid plans. Going through the entire sale can be a frustrating task, but we'll help you out with that. We will cover the tech best deals from the sale, so make sure you log on to Gadgets 360 once the sale goes live.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime Day SAle, Amazon Sale, Prime Day 2018
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
The Walking Dead: Our World AR Game Now Available for Android, iOS
Vivo Nex S Price in India Spotted on Amazon, Will Be Called Vivo Nex: Report
Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Huawei P20 Pro, and More Deals Previewed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Spotted Online Ahead of July 24 Launch
  2. Oppo Find X First Impressions
  3. Here's Everything You Should Know About Xiaomi Mi A2
  4. Oppo Find X With Camera Slider, 8GB of RAM Launched in India
  5. TicWatch Pro Smartwatch With 30-Day Battery Life Goes on Sale
  6. Moment - Pro Camera App Offers DSLR-Like Controls on Android and iOS
  7. Flipkart Sale Starts July 16, Here Are the Top Offers and Deals
  8. Jeff Bezos Said to Plan Charging at Least $200,000 for Space Rides
  9. Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 6, Galaxy Note 8, and More Deals Previewed
  10. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Pack Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls for 365 Days
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.