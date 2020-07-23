Technology News
loading
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale: OnePlus 8, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy M31, and Others to Get Price Discounts

Amazon India has created a microsite to give us a glimpse of some of the key mobile phone deals and offers ahead of Prime Day 2020.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 July 2020 12:42 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale: OnePlus 8, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy M31, and Others to Get Price Discounts

Photo Credit: Amazon.in

Amazon will offer up to 40 percent discount on key phone models and accessories during Prime Day 2020

Highlights
  • OnePlus 8, iPhone 11, and Samsung Galaxy M31 will get discounted prices
  • Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale will also bring offers on premium models
  • OnePlus Nord and Honor 9A will be amongst key Prime Day launches

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale, starting August 6, will offer several deals and offers on phone models, including OnePlus 8, iPhone 11, Oppo F15, Vivo V19, and Samsung Galaxy S10. The 48-hour sale event will also bring discounts on smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy M31, Redmi 8A Dual, Samsung Galaxy M11, and Honor 9X. There will also be additional exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options on models including the Mi 10 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Additionally, smartphone vendors will bring new smartphone launches to attract customers during the Prime Day sale on Amazon.

When is Prime Day 2020 in India?
Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale will take place on August 6–7 in India. This is going to be the fourth Prime Day sale event in the country. The Prime Day sale 2019 took place on July 15–16.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 mobile phone offers preview

Amazon India has created a microsite to give us a glimpse of the major mobile phone deals and offers during the Prime Day 2020 sale event next month. It shows that there will be up to 40 percent discount on various phone models and accessories.

Phones such as the OnePlus 7T, iPhone 11, OnePlus 8, and the Samsung Galaxy M31 as well as budget models including the Redmi 8A Dual, Samsung Galaxy M21, Oppo A5 2020, and the Samsung Galaxy M11 will be some of the key options receiving price discounts during the sale. Further, Amazon will offer deals on phones such as the Oppo F15, Vivo V19, Vivo S1 Pro, and Honor 9X.

Premium phones including the OnePlus 7T Pro, Mi 10, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 will also receive discounted prices during the Prime Day sale. Further, these handsets will get additional exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options.

Amazon is yet to reveal the discounted prices of the listed phones. It is, therefore, still a mystery whether the deals during the Prime Day sale would be attractive enough for consideration.

Having said that, Amazon will offer a 10 percent instant discount across all listed smartphones specifically for HDFC Bank customers. There will also be discounts on mobile accessories such as power banks, cases, headsets, and cables as well as chargers.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 mobile phone launches

Alongside the key deals, Amazon has revealed some new launches that will take place in line with Prime Day 2020 sale. The Samsung Galaxy M31s and Honor 9A are amongst the smartphones that are launching ahead of the sale event. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model in Blue Marble colour option and the Redmi Note 9 Scarlet Red variant are the two offerings that will go on sale during the Prime Day sale from August 6. Xiaomi is also teased to launch a new smartphone as a Prime Day launch.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Comment
 
 

