Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale is one week away, and the company continues to build excitement around its big sale. This year, the Prime Day sale will kick off from July 15 and will continue till the end of July 16. The Prime Day 2019 sale will be the company's longest Prime Day event yet. The sale will offer discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of smartphones, TVs, electronics, appliances, and more.

While Amazon has been teasing upcoming offers, it has now revealed a list of 10 premium smartphones that will be available at discounted prices during the Prime Day sale next week. Until now, Amazon had been teasing 'never before offers' on premium smartphones. Amazon still hasn't revealed the exact discounts these premium smartphones will be getting.

The list includes a bunch of usual suspects. The Apple iPhone XR will receive discounts during the upcoming Prime Day 2019 sale. The iPhone XR currently retails at Rs. 58,900 and with the bundled HDFC Bank offer you can get it for as low as Rs. 53,990. The Huawei P30 Lite will also be a part of the Prime Day sale this year. The phone is currently available at Rs. 19,990 for the 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant.

The iPhone 6S Plus and the iPhone X will also be available with deals and offers during Amazon's Prime Day sale next week. The former doesn't seem to be in stock on Amazon currently while the latter sells at Rs. 68,999 for the 64GB variant. Both the phones have been part of a few promotional sales earlier this year.

The recently launched OnePlus 7 Pro will also be available with deals and bundled offers during the Prime Day 2019 sale event. In case you've been on the fence all this while, you may want to try out next week's Prime Day sale to get a chance to grab the phone at a decent price. The OnePlus 6T will also be available at a discounted price during the upcoming Prime Day sale.

Oppo's F11 Pro is also a part of the premium smartphones that will receive discounts during the Prime Day sale in India next week. Oppo F11 Pro currently sells at Rs. 20,990 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. Samsung's Galaxy A50 will also be a part of the Prime Day sale. Galaxy A50 is currently selling at Rs. 18,490 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

Besides these smartphones, Vivo's V15 Pro and Vivo Nex will also receive limited-period discounts during next week's Prime Day sale in India. You can expect discounts along with bundled exchange and payment offers on these smartphones. No matter which type of smartphone you're looking to buy, Prime Day 2019 will be a good time to grab one at a lower effective price overall.