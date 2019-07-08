Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, Vivo V15 Pro, and Other Phones to Receive Discounts During Amazon's Prime Day 2019 Sale

OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, Vivo V15 Pro, and Other Phones to Receive Discounts During Amazon's Prime Day 2019 Sale

Ten popular smartphones in India will receive discounts during Prime Day 2019 sale next week.

By | Updated: 8 July 2019 16:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, Vivo V15 Pro, and Other Phones to Receive Discounts During Amazon's Prime Day 2019 Sale

OnePlus 7 Pro will be a part of Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale event next week

Highlights
  • Prime Day 2019 sale kicks off on Amazon from July 15
  • Some popular premium smartphones will receive discounts during the sale
  • Bundled offers could further lower the effective prices of these phones

Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale is one week away, and the company continues to build excitement around its big sale. This year, the Prime Day sale will kick off from July 15 and will continue till the end of July 16. The Prime Day 2019 sale will be the company's longest Prime Day event yet. The sale will offer discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of smartphones, TVs, electronics, appliances, and more.

While Amazon has been teasing upcoming offers, it has now revealed a list of 10 premium smartphones that will be available at discounted prices during the Prime Day sale next week. Until now, Amazon had been teasing 'never before offers' on premium smartphones. Amazon still hasn't revealed the exact discounts these premium smartphones will be getting.

The list includes a bunch of usual suspects. The Apple iPhone XR will receive discounts during the upcoming Prime Day 2019 sale. The iPhone XR currently retails at Rs. 58,900 and with the bundled HDFC Bank offer you can get it for as low as Rs. 53,990. The Huawei P30 Lite will also be a part of the Prime Day sale this year. The phone is currently available at Rs. 19,990 for the 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant.

The iPhone 6S Plus and the iPhone X will also be available with deals and offers during Amazon's Prime Day sale next week. The former doesn't seem to be in stock on Amazon currently while the latter sells at Rs. 68,999 for the 64GB variant. Both the phones have been part of a few promotional sales earlier this year.

The recently launched OnePlus 7 Pro will also be available with deals and bundled offers during the Prime Day 2019 sale event. In case you've been on the fence all this while, you may want to try out next week's Prime Day sale to get a chance to grab the phone at a decent price. The OnePlus 6T will also be available at a discounted price during the upcoming Prime Day sale.

Oppo's F11 Pro is also a part of the premium smartphones that will receive discounts during the Prime Day sale in India next week. Oppo F11 Pro currently sells at Rs. 20,990 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. Samsung's Galaxy A50 will also be a part of the Prime Day sale. Galaxy A50 is currently selling at Rs. 18,490 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

Besides these smartphones, Vivo's V15 Pro and Vivo Nex will also receive limited-period discounts during next week's Prime Day sale in India. You can expect discounts along with bundled exchange and payment offers on these smartphones. No matter which type of smartphone you're looking to buy, Prime Day 2019 will be a good time to grab one at a lower effective price overall.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Prime Day 2019, Prime Day
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Asus ZenFone 5 Lite Starts Receiving Its Android 9.0 Pie Update
OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, Vivo V15 Pro, and Other Phones to Receive Discounts During Amazon's Prime Day 2019 Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2019: A Glimpse at International Deals and Offers
  3. AMD Launches 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X CPU in India: Prices, Specs
  4. Realme X Teased to Be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  5. Xiaomi Mi CC9e May Debut as Mi A3 Globally
  6. These Premium Phones Will Receive Discounts on Prime Day 2019 Sale in India
  7. Jordan Bans Online Game PUBG Over 'Negative Effects'
  8. OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Launch Offers
  9. Nokia 6.1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 6,999
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Screen Protector Leak Tips Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.