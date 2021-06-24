Technology News
Amazon OnePlus Community Sale Brings Discounts on OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus TV Models, More

Amazon is offering additional discount on exchange as well as no-cost EMI plans for interested shoppers.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 June 2021 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus Community Sale has almost all OnePlus products on discount

Highlights
  • OnePlus Community Sale will last till June 27
  • OnePlus 9 starts at Rs. 46,999 with the HDFC offer
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available at Rs. 1,000 off

Amazon has announced OnePlus Community Sale wherein OnePlus products have been discounted and there are some bank offers as well. The sale is live and will continue till June 27 with discounts on the recently launched budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the flagship OnePlus 9 series phones, OnePlus TV U1S series, OnePlus Buds Z true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and more. Interested shoppers can also avail exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans as well.

OnePlus Community Sale is live on Amazon till June 27. It offers a good chance to customers who were looking to upgrade their OnePlus products or getting into the OnePlus ecosystem. Starting with the most recent smartphone offering from the company, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available at Rs. 1,000 off with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. The 8GB + 128GB storage model can be purchased for Rs. 23,999 instead of Rs. 24,999. Red Cable Club members will get additional 1TB cloud storage and this offer is valid till July 31. Amazon is also offering Jio benefits up to Rs. 6,000.

OnePlus 9R comes with a Rs. 2,000 discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. OnePlus 9 starts at Rs. 46,999 with a Rs. 3,000 discount, and OnePlus 9 Pro starts at Rs. 61,999, with a Rs. 3,000 discount. There are also coupons for select models, as well as exchange offers that will further reduce the price for these phones.

OnePlus TV Y series starts at Rs. 14,499 compared to its original pricing of Rs. 15,999. OnePlus Band is available for Rs. 2,299 instead of Rs. 2,799. OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,699, down from their typical pricing of Rs. 3,190.

The newly launched OnePlus TV U1S series includes three size models — 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The 50-inch model is discounted by Rs. 2,000, the 55-inch model is discounted by Rs. 3,000, and the 65-inch model is discounted by Rs. 4,000 with HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Further, OnePlus Power Bank can be purchased for Rs. 999 instead of Rs. 1,299 and OnePlus Buds are available for Rs. 4,499, marking a Rs. 500 discount. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition are priced at Rs. 1,999 compared to their typical pricing of Rs. 2,190.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep and heart rate tracking
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step and distance tracking
  • Average battery life
Read detailed OnePlus Band review
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 14
OnePlus Buds Z True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds Z True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable, good passive noise isolation 
  • USB Type-C, fast charging 
  • Dolby Atmos, AAC Bluetooth codec support 
  • Enjoyable sound 
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Some features need a OnePlus smartphone to work 
  • Limited controls on the earpieces
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Z True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, OnePlus Community Sale, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus Band, OnePlus Buds, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Galaxy Z Flip 3 On US FCC Listing

