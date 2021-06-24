Amazon has announced OnePlus Community Sale wherein OnePlus products have been discounted and there are some bank offers as well. The sale is live and will continue till June 27 with discounts on the recently launched budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the flagship OnePlus 9 series phones, OnePlus TV U1S series, OnePlus Buds Z true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and more. Interested shoppers can also avail exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans as well.

OnePlus Community Sale is live on Amazon till June 27. It offers a good chance to customers who were looking to upgrade their OnePlus products or getting into the OnePlus ecosystem. Starting with the most recent smartphone offering from the company, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available at Rs. 1,000 off with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. The 8GB + 128GB storage model can be purchased for Rs. 23,999 instead of Rs. 24,999. Red Cable Club members will get additional 1TB cloud storage and this offer is valid till July 31. Amazon is also offering Jio benefits up to Rs. 6,000.

OnePlus 9R comes with a Rs. 2,000 discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. OnePlus 9 starts at Rs. 46,999 with a Rs. 3,000 discount, and OnePlus 9 Pro starts at Rs. 61,999, with a Rs. 3,000 discount. There are also coupons for select models, as well as exchange offers that will further reduce the price for these phones.

OnePlus TV Y series starts at Rs. 14,499 compared to its original pricing of Rs. 15,999. OnePlus Band is available for Rs. 2,299 instead of Rs. 2,799. OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,699, down from their typical pricing of Rs. 3,190.

The newly launched OnePlus TV U1S series includes three size models — 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The 50-inch model is discounted by Rs. 2,000, the 55-inch model is discounted by Rs. 3,000, and the 65-inch model is discounted by Rs. 4,000 with HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Further, OnePlus Power Bank can be purchased for Rs. 999 instead of Rs. 1,299 and OnePlus Buds are available for Rs. 4,499, marking a Rs. 500 discount. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition are priced at Rs. 1,999 compared to their typical pricing of Rs. 2,190.

