Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale Begins With Discounts on OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, More

Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale Begins With Discounts on OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, More

Amazon customers using a Citi Bank card can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 January 2022 15:32 IST
Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale Begins With Discounts on OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, More

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G can be picked during the sale with a Rs. 5,000 discount coupon

Highlights
  • Amazon sale is live until January 10
  • The sale brings additional exchange discount on OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Amazon is offering up to 48 percent discounts on smart TVs

Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days sale was kicked off in India on Friday, December 7, under which it is offering instant discounts on models including OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and Redmi Note 10S. The four-day sale, which will last until January 10, also brings discounted prices of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R. There will also be additional exchange discounts on phones including Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. Alongside smartphones, the Amazon sale brings bank discounts on various smart TVs.

Customers using a Citi Bank credit or debit card can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 when purchasing an eligible smartphone or TV under Amazon's Mobile and TV Savings Days sale. There is also an up to Rs. 1,250 discount for customers making a purchase through Citi Bank credit card EMI transactions.

As per the listing on the dedicated Mobiles section on Amazon, the ongoing sale brings the Redmi 9A Sport at an effective price of Rs. 6,479 after the instant discount provided over Citibank cards. The phone normally retails starting at Rs. 7,199. Redmi Note 10S can also be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 16,249, down from the regular price of Rs. 17,499.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is also listed at Rs. 38,740 with the bank discount. It is normally available at Rs. 39,990.

Amazon is also selling the Tecno Spark 8T with the bank offer at Rs. 8,549, down from its regular starting price of Rs. 9,499. Further, Vivo V21 5G is listed at Rs. 28,740 along with the bank discount, though the phone normally retails at Rs. 29,990.

In addition to the bank offer, OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G are available with an additional exchange discount of up to 5,000. Amazon is also offering Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and Realme Narzo 50A with a discount coupon of up to Rs. 5,000. The discount coupons are additionally available with models including iQoo Z5 and iQoo 7.

The Amazon sale is also claimed to offer a 40 percent discount on AmazonBasics 50-inch 4K TV that starts at Rs. 32,999. Similarly, the Sony 50-inch 4K UHD Google TV is touted to be available with a 30 percent discount at Rs. 77,990, while the iFFalcon 43-inch 4K UHD TV is on sale with up to 48 percent discount.

Customers are also offered with no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. Amazon Prime members additionally have up to Rs. 20,000 saving benefits with Advantage Just for Prime that includes six-month free screen replacement and additional three-month no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Aside from the Mobile and TV Savings Days sale, Amazon is running its Premium Phones Party Event under which it is claimed to offer up to 40 percent discounts on flagship phones and additional Rs. 5,000 coupon discounts. That sale is live until January 12.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable cameras
  • Premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Fluid software experience
  • IP rating and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days sale, Amazon sale, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Amazon
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon: All You Need to Know
Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale Begins With Discounts on OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon
  2. Wordle Has Taken the Internet by Storm: Here's How to Play
  3. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped, Camera Specifications Teased
  5. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  6. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. BSNL Offering 5GB of Free Data to Users Coming From an Existing Network
  8. Google ‘Pipit’ Foldable Phone Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  9. Nokia Introduces 5 Budget Phones at CES 2022: Details Here
  10. Realme GT 2 Pro BIS Certification Hints at Upcoming India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale Begins With Discounts on OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, More
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
  4. PUBG: New State Teases Rimac Nevera Hypercar as Upcoming In-Game Vehicle
  5. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Budget Smartwatch With 30 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Chrome OS 97 With Updated Gallery App, Improved Accessibility Starts Rolling Out
  7. AMC Theatres on Track to Accept Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Crypto Payments by Q1 2022, Says CEO
  8. Google ‘Pipit’ Foldable Phone Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Come With Tensor SoC, 12GB RAM
  9. In a First, Astronomers Watch a Giant Red Star Explode Violently in Real Time
  10. China Bans Most Exclusive Copyright Deals for Digital Music Platforms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com