Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days sale was kicked off in India on Friday, December 7, under which it is offering instant discounts on models including OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and Redmi Note 10S. The four-day sale, which will last until January 10, also brings discounted prices of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R. There will also be additional exchange discounts on phones including Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. Alongside smartphones, the Amazon sale brings bank discounts on various smart TVs.

Customers using a Citi Bank credit or debit card can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 when purchasing an eligible smartphone or TV under Amazon's Mobile and TV Savings Days sale. There is also an up to Rs. 1,250 discount for customers making a purchase through Citi Bank credit card EMI transactions.

As per the listing on the dedicated Mobiles section on Amazon, the ongoing sale brings the Redmi 9A Sport at an effective price of Rs. 6,479 after the instant discount provided over Citibank cards. The phone normally retails starting at Rs. 7,199. Redmi Note 10S can also be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 16,249, down from the regular price of Rs. 17,499.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is also listed at Rs. 38,740 with the bank discount. It is normally available at Rs. 39,990.

Amazon is also selling the Tecno Spark 8T with the bank offer at Rs. 8,549, down from its regular starting price of Rs. 9,499. Further, Vivo V21 5G is listed at Rs. 28,740 along with the bank discount, though the phone normally retails at Rs. 29,990.

In addition to the bank offer, OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G are available with an additional exchange discount of up to 5,000. Amazon is also offering Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and Realme Narzo 50A with a discount coupon of up to Rs. 5,000. The discount coupons are additionally available with models including iQoo Z5 and iQoo 7.

The Amazon sale is also claimed to offer a 40 percent discount on AmazonBasics 50-inch 4K TV that starts at Rs. 32,999. Similarly, the Sony 50-inch 4K UHD Google TV is touted to be available with a 30 percent discount at Rs. 77,990, while the iFFalcon 43-inch 4K UHD TV is on sale with up to 48 percent discount.

Customers are also offered with no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. Amazon Prime members additionally have up to Rs. 20,000 saving benefits with Advantage Just for Prime that includes six-month free screen replacement and additional three-month no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Aside from the Mobile and TV Savings Days sale, Amazon is running its Premium Phones Party Event under which it is claimed to offer up to 40 percent discounts on flagship phones and additional Rs. 5,000 coupon discounts. That sale is live until January 12.

