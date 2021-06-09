Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale is live and brings up to 40 percent savings on smartphones and accessories. The sale will last till June 12 and includes other offers like no-cost EMIs, additional discounts with HDFC Bank transaction, and exchange offers. OnePlus 9R can be purchased with extra Rs. 2,000 off upon exchange. There are offers on Realme, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, and other smartphones as well. Smartphone accessories like earphones and chargers are discounted as well.

Amazon has kicked off its Mobile Savings Days sale that will last till June 12. There are offers on OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Samsung phones, and other brands as well as some accessories. Customers can save up to 40 percent on these smartphones and accessories. People wanting to buy OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, or OnePlus 9 Pro can get up to Rs. 11,000 off with exchange. Separately, Amazon is also offering discounts on OnePlus 9 series phones with HDFC Bank card transactions. OnePlus 9R can be purchased at Rs. 2,000 off, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro at Rs. 3,000 off.

Oppo F17 is available at a flat Rs. 1,750 discount along with an additional Rs. 1,000 off with a coupon. The phone is currently priced at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G that costs Rs. 25,990 on Amazon can be purchased with a flat Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. Oppo A74 5G can be purchased with a flat Rs. 2,000 discount with HDFC card transactions. A few other Oppo phones have discounts and offers as well.

Realme X7 (6GB + 128GB) that costs Rs. 19,999 can be purchased with a flat Rs. 750 discount with HDFC Bank card transactions. Customers can also get Rs. 1,000 off with an Amazon coupon. Realme Narzo 30A also has the same HDFC offer as well as up to Rs. 8,050 off on exchange.

Redmi Note 9 (4GB + 64GB) is being offered with a Rs. 500 Amazon coupon and is currently priced at Rs. 10,990. There is a flat Rs. 750 discount with HDFC Bank card transactions as well as up to Rs. 10,300 off on exchange. Customers looking to buy Mi 10i 5G can get an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange with up to Rs. 13,100 off. The phone is currently priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Redmi 9 (4GB + 64GB) comes with flat Rs. 750 discount with HDFC Bank card transactions and is currently priced at Rs. 8,799. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi 9 Power, and Redmi Note 10 Pro have offers as well.

Amazon is also offering discounts with Samsung smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB + 128GB) that costs Rs. 47,999 comes with a Rs. 6,000-off Amazon coupon as well as 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank credit EMI and debit EMI transactions. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G (8GB + 128GB) is available with no-cost EMI as well as up to Rs. 11,100 off on exchange at its current price of Rs. 76,999. Samsung Galaxy A12 (4GB + 64GB) can be purchased with flat Rs. 750 discount with HDFC Bank card transactions, along with up to Rs. 11,100 off on exchange. The phone is priced at Rs. 12,999. There are offers on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A32, and other Samsung phones as well.

Vivo Y51A and Vivo Y31 are available at no-cost EMI plans up to nine months. The flagship Vivo X60 series comes with flat Rs. 750 discount with HDFC Bank card transactions, along with up to Rs. 14,100 off on exchange for the vanilla Vivo X60 (Rs. 37,990) and up to Rs. 15,100 off on exchange for Vivo X60 Pro (Rs. 49,990).

Jabra Elite 65t, Jabra Elite Active 65t, Jabra Elite Active 75t, and other TWS earbuds from Jabra are available at flat Rs. 750 discount with HDFC Bank card transactions. Jabra Elite Active 75t has an extra Rs. 500 off with an Amazon coupon.

