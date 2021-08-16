Technology News
loading

Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Up to Rs. 4,000 Off on OnePlus 9, More Deals

Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale offer up to 10 percent discount on smartphones from OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 August 2021 13:49 IST
Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Up to Rs. 4,000 Off on OnePlus 9, More Deals

Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale will go on till August 19

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 is up for grabs, starting at Rs. 45,999
  • Mi 11X is listed with an extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange
  • Amazon Mobile Saving Days sale will last for a few more days

Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale has begun and will go on till August 19. The sale offers up to 40 percent off on phones and accessories. There will be deals like no-cost EMIs of up to 12 months and exchange discount on purchases. Buyers will get 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 upon using IndusInd Bank and Citi Bank credit and debit cards or EMI payments. Prime customers can avail additional benefits of six-month free screen replacement and minimum three months additional no cost EMI with HDFC bank cards under the ‘Advantage Just for Prime' scheme.

The Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale will go on till August 19. The e-commerce site lists up to 10 percent off on smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQoo, Realme amongst others. The latest OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9 series, Mi 11X series, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy M31, Realme X7, iQoo 7 series, and iQoo Z3 are listed with the aforementioned bank offers.

OnePlus 9 is up for grabs starting at Rs. 45,999, marking a discount of Rs. 4,000. This comes in the form of a Rs. 4,000 coupon that needs to be applied when buying from the e-commerce site. The phone is also listed with no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months and bank offers that brings up to Rs. 3,000 additional discount.

Mi 11X is listed with an extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange and the Redmi Note 10 series is listed with more bank offers. Xiaomi smartphones will see up to 18 months of no-cost EMI options. Oppo F17 is listed with Rs. 2,000 off via the coupon method.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M32 buyers can avail up to six months of no-cost EMI options. Prime customers will additionally get up to nine months no-cost EMI options and six months free screen replacement. Amazon has also listed Realme X7, iQoo 7, and iPhone XR with up to 10 percent instant discount via bank offers. Mobile accessories start from Rs. 69 while power banks are listed starting at Rs. 399 during the sale. All deals during the Amazon Mobile Savings Days are listed here.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Mi 11X

Mi 11X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good performance
  • IP53 rating, understated design
  • Excellent display quality, stereo speakers
  • Useful macro camera
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Some ads and spam in MIUI
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Gets hot when charging
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11X review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9, Mi 11X, Redmi Note 10, Oppo F17, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Amazon Mobile Savings Days
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tesla Says CEO Elon Musk's 2020 Compensation Was Nil
Realme Book Pricing, Specifications Allegedly Leaked; in Line With Leaked Indian Pricing for Realme Book Slim

Related Stories

Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Up to Rs. 4,000 Off on OnePlus 9, More Deals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Deals, Discounts, More
  2. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Redmi 10 India Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 India Launch Teased for August 20
  6. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Configuration Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Didi Improves Pay Transparency for Drivers Following China’s State Media Accusations
  2. Last Minute Issues: Elon Musk On Delay In Tesla's Next FSD Update
  3. Realme Book Pricing, Specifications Allegedly Leaked; in Line With Leaked Indian Pricing for Realme Book Slim
  4. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Begins: Up to Rs. 4,000 Off on OnePlus 9, More Deals
  5. Tesla Says CEO Elon Musk's 2020 Compensation Was Nil
  6. Fitbit Charge 5 Colour Options, Design Details Surface in Official-Looking Renders
  7. Realme GT, GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Details Tipped; Realme Band 2 Could Launch Soon
  8. Internet Explorer Shuts Down Next Year: Twitter Thread Chronicles What Went Into Creating It
  9. Steam Deck Will Support Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says
  10. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooters With 8.5kW of Peak Power Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com