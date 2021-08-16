Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale has begun and will go on till August 19. The sale offers up to 40 percent off on phones and accessories. There will be deals like no-cost EMIs of up to 12 months and exchange discount on purchases. Buyers will get 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 upon using IndusInd Bank and Citi Bank credit and debit cards or EMI payments. Prime customers can avail additional benefits of six-month free screen replacement and minimum three months additional no cost EMI with HDFC bank cards under the ‘Advantage Just for Prime' scheme.

The Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale will go on till August 19. The e-commerce site lists up to 10 percent off on smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQoo, Realme amongst others. The latest OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9 series, Mi 11X series, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy M31, Realme X7, iQoo 7 series, and iQoo Z3 are listed with the aforementioned bank offers.

OnePlus 9 is up for grabs starting at Rs. 45,999, marking a discount of Rs. 4,000. This comes in the form of a Rs. 4,000 coupon that needs to be applied when buying from the e-commerce site. The phone is also listed with no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months and bank offers that brings up to Rs. 3,000 additional discount.

Mi 11X is listed with an extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange and the Redmi Note 10 series is listed with more bank offers. Xiaomi smartphones will see up to 18 months of no-cost EMI options. Oppo F17 is listed with Rs. 2,000 off via the coupon method.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M32 buyers can avail up to six months of no-cost EMI options. Prime customers will additionally get up to nine months no-cost EMI options and six months free screen replacement. Amazon has also listed Realme X7, iQoo 7, and iPhone XR with up to 10 percent instant discount via bank offers. Mobile accessories start from Rs. 69 while power banks are listed starting at Rs. 399 during the sale. All deals during the Amazon Mobile Savings Days are listed here.

