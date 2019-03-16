Amazon's Mobile and Accessories Day sale has been announced, but there isn't a list of exciting offers in tow. The Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro are available with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000 under ongoing Amazon sale, which also brings the Jabra Elite 65T Alexa-powered wireless earbuds with a discounted price. Amazon has also listed the OnePlus 6T with a cashback worth Rs. 2,000 and a six-month no-cost EMI option -- but this is identical to the ongoing March Madness offer OnePlus announced earlier this month. Additionally, the sale includes cases and covers as well as screen protectors for mobile devices starting at Rs. 99. The online marketplace is also offering chargers, data cables, mobile mounts, holders, and selfie sticks with an initial price of Rs. 95.

Among other deals and offers, the Amazon Mobiles and Accessories Day sale on Amazon brings the Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000. The Vivo V15 Pro was notably launched in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 28,990, whereas the Oppo F11 Pro debuted just earlier this month with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at a price tag of Rs. 24,990. Both phones come with a pop-up selfie camera module.

Amazon sale also lists the OnePlus 6T with a cashback worth Rs. 2,000 that will be provided in the form of Amazon Pay balance. There is also a no-cost EMI option for a tenure of six months.

Importantly, both OnePlus 6T offers are in line with what OnePlus formally announced under its March Madness promotion earlier this week. The promotion is currently active on Amazon and will continue through March 17.

Amazon is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs. 39,990. This is lower than the regular retail price of Rs. 42,990, though Flipkart was also spotted selling the 2017 Galaxy Note model with the same discounted price at the time of filing this story.

Alongside the smartphone-focused offers, the Amazon sale brings the Jabra Elite 65T Alexa-enabled wireless earbuds at Rs. 10,990. The earbuds arrived in the country in June last year with a price tag of Rs. 14,999.

Amazon is also offering various mobile phone cases, covers, and screen protectors with a starting price of Rs. 99. Similarly, there are discounts on various chargers, data cables, mobile mounts, holders, and selfie sticks.

