Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro Get Additional Exchange Discounts During Amazon Mobile and Accessories Day Sale

Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro Get Additional Exchange Discounts During Amazon Mobile and Accessories Day Sale

, 16 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro Get Additional Exchange Discounts During Amazon Mobile and Accessories Day Sale

Oppo F11 Pro was launched in India just earlier this month with a price tag of Rs. 24,990

Highlights

  • Vivo V15 Pro was launched last month at Rs. 28,990
  • Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro both come with pop-up selfie camera
  • Amazon sale also brings discounts on cases, covers, and screen protectors

Amazon's Mobile and Accessories Day sale has been announced, but there isn't a list of exciting offers in tow. The Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro are available with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000 under ongoing Amazon sale, which also brings the Jabra Elite 65T Alexa-powered wireless earbuds with a discounted price. Amazon has also listed the OnePlus 6T with a cashback worth Rs. 2,000 and a six-month no-cost EMI option -- but this is identical to the ongoing March Madness offer OnePlus announced earlier this month. Additionally, the sale includes cases and covers as well as screen protectors for mobile devices starting at Rs. 99. The online marketplace is also offering chargers, data cables, mobile mounts, holders, and selfie sticks with an initial price of Rs. 95.

Among other deals and offers, the Amazon Mobiles and Accessories Day sale on Amazon brings the Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000. The Vivo V15 Pro was notably launched in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 28,990, whereas the Oppo F11 Pro debuted just earlier this month with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at a price tag of Rs. 24,990. Both phones come with a pop-up selfie camera module.

Amazon sale also lists the OnePlus 6T with a cashback worth Rs. 2,000 that will be provided in the form of Amazon Pay balance. There is also a no-cost EMI option for a tenure of six months.

Importantly, both OnePlus 6T offers are in line with what OnePlus formally announced under its March Madness promotion earlier this week. The promotion is currently active on Amazon and will continue through March 17.

Amazon is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs. 39,990. This is lower than the regular retail price of Rs. 42,990, though Flipkart was also spotted selling the 2017 Galaxy Note model with the same discounted price at the time of filing this story.

Alongside the smartphone-focused offers, the Amazon sale brings the Jabra Elite 65T Alexa-enabled wireless earbuds at Rs. 10,990. The earbuds arrived in the country in June last year with a price tag of Rs. 14,999.

Amazon is also offering various mobile phone cases, covers, and screen protectors with a starting price of Rs. 99. Similarly, there are discounts on various chargers, data cables, mobile mounts, holders, and selfie sticks.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V15 Pro price in India, Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro price in India, Oppo F11 Pro, OnePlus 6T price in India, OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Jabra Elite 65T, Amazon Mobile and Accessories Day sale, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Tesla May Come to India in 2019, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
Majority of Android Antivirus Apps Ineffective, Unreliable: Report
Vivo V15 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro Get Additional Exchange Discounts During Amazon Mobile and Accessories Day Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F7 Offer
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  2. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Set to Debut Soon
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  6. Google Maps Now Lets You Report Accidents, Speed Traps Enroute
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy A30 Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Models Affected by Touch Inputs in Pocket, Users Report
  10. Oppo F11 Pro Goes on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.