Amazon and Xiaomi are back with yet another sale this week. The Amazon Mi Days Sale and the Mi Super Sale have kicked off once again, and this time the sales will go on till June 30. Similar sales ended on June 21 last week, and Xiaomi is back with discounts and offers on its phones. As part of the two sales, Xiaomi phones like the Mi A2, Poco F1, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Redmi 6 Pro are available with discounts. Additional offers like banking discount, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers have also been listed on both sites.

The Mi A2, which was launched in India starting at Rs. 16,999 and received price cuts in January and March this year, can now be purchased for just Rs. 10,990 on Amazon.in and the Mi India store for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The higher-end 6GB + 128GB variant, which was originally launched in India at Rs. 19,999, it can now be purchased at Rs. 15,999. Both the sites are offering additional exchange discount as well.

Aside from the price discount, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI plans and 10 percent instant discount with Yes Bank credit card EMI. On the other hand, the Xiaomi India store is offering an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 with Mi Exchange programme, no-cost EMI, and instant cashback worth Rs. 2,200 for Jio subscribers.

Other offers that can be availed as part of the Amazon Mi Days and Mi Super Sale include the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which can be purchased for Rs. 12,999 from Mi online store and Rs. 11,999 from Amazon.in. The Redmi 6 Pro is currently available at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, while the 4GB + 64GB model is available at Rs. 9,999.

The Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 are also up for grabs with discounts and additional offers.

The Redmi Y2, which also received a price cut earlier this year, can now be purchased at Rs. 7,999 from Amazon.in and Mi Store for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, while the higher-end variant of the phone can be purchased at Rs. 9,720 and Rs. 9,999 from Amazon and Mi Online store respectively.

Mi.com is offering the Poco F1 for Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, but it is listed with additional Rs. 3,000 off on exchange. Additionally, there is Rs. 2,400 Instant Jio cashback and up to 6TB Jio 4G data offer, no-cost EMI options, and an instant cashback of Rs. 750 on Axis Bank cards and EMI transactions.

As part of the Mi Days sale, Amazon has listed 10 percent instant discount on all listed Xiaomi phones using Yes Bank Credit Card EMI option. The e-commerce giant has also listed up to Rs. 7,000 off on TVs, Mi Power Banks starting at Rs. 899, and the Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones priced at Rs. 1,499.

The complete list of offers that can be availed as part of the Amazon Mi Days Sale can be checked on the e-retailer's website, whereas those that are available from the Mi online store can be found on Mi.com.

