If you've been eyeing an affordable Xiaomi phone, now might be the right time to buy one. Amazon has kicked off the Mi Days sales fest alongside Xiaomi's own Mi Super Sale, bringing a tonne of discounts on Mi and Redmi-series phones. As part of the sales fest, the Mi A2 is available with a discount of up to Rs. 6,500 with additional offers like banking discount, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers in tow. Older generation phones like the Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Redmi 6 Pro are also available with hefty discounts in tow.

The Mi A2, which was launched in India starting at Rs. 16,999 and received price cuts in January and March this year, can now be purchased for just Rs. 10,990 on Amazon.in and the Mi India store for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The higher-end 6GB + 128GB variant, which was originally launched in India at Rs. 19,999, it can now be purchased at Rs. 15,999.

Aside from the discount, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI plans and 5 percent instant discount for Axis Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions, and an additional discount of up to Rs. 11,350 on exchange. On the other hand, the Xiaomi India store is offering an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 with Mi Exchange programme, no-cost EMI, and instant cashback worth Rs. 2,200.

The Redmi Y2, which also received a price cut earlier this year, can now be purchased at Rs. 7,999 from Amazon.in and Mi Store store for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, while the higher-end variant can be purchased at Rs. 9,720 and Rs. 9,999 from Amazon and Mi Online store respectively. Amazon is also offering an extra discount exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,350 on the Redmi Y2, in addition to assured banking discount and no-cost EMI on the phone.

Other offers that can be availed as part of the Amazon Mi Days Fest and Mi Super Sale include the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which can be purchased for Rs. 10,999 from Amazon and the Mi online store. The Redmi 6 Pro is currently available at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, while the 4GB + 64GB model is available at Rs. 9,999. The Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 5 are also up for grabs with discounts and additional offers in tow.

The complete list of offers that can be availed as part of the Amazon Mi Days Sale can be checked on the e-retailer's website, whereas those that are available from the Mi online store can be found on Mi.com. The Amazon Mi Days Sale and the Mi Super Sale are already underway and will conclude on June 21, 2019.

