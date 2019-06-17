Technology News
loading

Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi Super Sale Kick Off With Offers on Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Other Phones

Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi Super Sale are now live and will continue through June 21.

By | Updated: 17 June 2019 17:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi Super Sale Kick Off With Offers on Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Other Phones

Amazon.in is offering assured banking discount and no-cost EMI offers on all phones.

Highlights
  • Mi A2 can be clubbed with exclusive Jio cashback offer
  • Both variants of Redmi Y2 are up for grabs with discounts in tow
  • Additional exchange offers are also available on a few phones

If you've been eyeing an affordable Xiaomi phone, now might be the right time to buy one. Amazon has kicked off the Mi Days sales fest alongside Xiaomi's own Mi Super Sale, bringing a tonne of discounts on Mi and Redmi-series phones. As part of the sales fest, the Mi A2 is available with a discount of up to Rs. 6,500 with additional offers like banking discount, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers in tow. Older generation phones like the Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Redmi 6 Pro are also available with hefty discounts in tow.

The Mi A2, which was launched in India starting at Rs. 16,999 and received price cuts in January and March this year, can now be purchased for just Rs. 10,990 on Amazon.in and the Mi India store for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The higher-end 6GB + 128GB variant, which was originally launched in India at Rs. 19,999, it can now be purchased at Rs. 15,999.

Aside from the discount, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI plans and 5 percent instant discount for Axis Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions, and an additional discount of up to Rs. 11,350 on exchange. On the other hand, the Xiaomi India store is offering an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 with Mi Exchange programme, no-cost EMI, and instant cashback worth Rs. 2,200.

The Redmi Y2, which also received a price cut earlier this year, can now be purchased at Rs. 7,999 from Amazon.in and Mi Store store for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, while the higher-end variant can be purchased at Rs. 9,720 and Rs. 9,999 from Amazon and Mi Online store respectively. Amazon is also offering an extra discount exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,350 on the Redmi Y2, in addition to assured banking discount and no-cost EMI on the phone.

Other offers that can be availed as part of the Amazon Mi Days Fest and Mi Super Sale include the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which can be purchased for Rs. 10,999 from Amazon and the Mi online store. The Redmi 6 Pro is currently available at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, while the 4GB + 64GB model is available at Rs. 9,999. The Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 5 are also up for grabs with discounts and additional offers in tow.

The complete list of offers that can be availed as part of the Amazon Mi Days Sale can be checked on the e-retailer's website, whereas those that are available from the Mi online store can be found on Mi.com. The Amazon Mi Days Sale and the Mi Super Sale are already underway and will conclude on June 21, 2019.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value-for-money
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Non-expandable storage
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A2 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow facial recognition
  • Average lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 625
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3080mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi, Xiaomi, Mi Super Sale, Mi A2, Mi A2 Price In India, Mi A2 Specifications, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y2 Price in India, Redmi Y2 Specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Airtel Africa Seeks to Raise $750 Million in London IPO
Instagram Testing an Easier Way of Recovering Hacked Accounts
Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi Super Sale Kick Off With Offers on Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Other Phones
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  2. Motorola One Action Leaked Render Reveals Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on These Mobile Phones
  4. Xiaomi India Teases 'World's Fastest Phone,' Redmi K20 Pro Expected
  5. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro Teaser Confirms Presence of Snapdragon 712 SoC
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  8. Indians Won't Mind Ads on Netflix, if Given Good Deal, Research Claims
  9. Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi Super Sale Kick Off: Here Are the Best Offers
  10. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.