Amazon India is back with its Summer Sale beginning May 4 and ending May 7. The four-day sale will offer discounts on smartphones, cameras, audio products, smartwatches, and laptops, amongst other electronics categories. A site-wide 10 percent instant discount will be given to SBI debit and credit card holders as well. For the sale, Amazon has partnered with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Realme, OPPO, and Xiaomi. Price discounts will also be offered on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Kindle ebook readers, and more throughout the Summer Sale.

The company has announced that Amazon Prime members will get early access to top deals from 12pm (noon) IST on May 3. Non-Prime members will get access from May 4, 12am (midnight) IST. Apart from a 10 percent instant discount for SBI debit and credit card holders, Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options, and special exchange benefits.

There's up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories, and phones like the OnePlus 6T, Redmi Y3, Realme U1, and Samsung Galaxy M20 will be listed with offers. The exact details on these offers are not listed, but we're hoping Amazon will reveal more as the sale date nears. Smartwatches like the Amazfit Verge and the Amazfit Pace will also be listed with price cuts, and so will Bluetooth portable speakers from JBL and Sony.

Amazon is offering up to 35 percent off on cameras, up to 60 percent off on headphones and speakers, and up to Rs. 32,000 off on laptops. There's also 35 to 70 percent off on home and kitchen appliances, and up to 60 percent off on TV sets. All the deals can be viewed on Amazon India's website.

“As the most trusted and visited ecommerce destination, we look forward to celebrating every occasion with our customers. Amazon Summer Sale has been curated to offer everything customers are looking for this season and more! With great deals, instant discounts, no cost EMI and convenient exchange options, customers can look forward to celebrating the joys of summer on Amazon.in.” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

