Amazon India is running a limited-period promotional sale on certified refurbished Xiaomi products. The sale has kicked off today and will run until December 14. Amazon India will be offering a 6-month warranty on the refurbished products. In addition to discounts, Amazon has also tied up with ICICI Bank to offer 5 percent off on EMI transactions. Amazon claims its certified refurbished products are tested and certified to work like brand new products with very little signs of wear and tear. The devices also ship with the required accessories (headphones may or may not be included).

As part of the Amazon certified refurbished Mi products sale, Xiaomi's Redmi 6 Pro (3GB, 32GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,899 (MRP Rs. 11,499). This is a certified unit whereas the regular version sells at Rs. 10,999. The 4GB RAM, 64GB variant of the refurbished Redmi 6 Pro is available at Rs. 11,699 (MRP Rs. 13,499), while the regular version sells at Rs. 12,999. You can also swap your old phone and get up to Rs. 10,400 additional discount on your purchase.

The certified refurbished variant of the Mi Max 2 (4GB, 64GB) is available at Rs. 10,949 (MRP Rs. 18,999) on Amazon right now. The brand new version of this phone sells at Rs. 15,999 usually. The Redmi Y2's refurbished variant is also available at Rs. 10,499 (MRP RS. 12,999) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. That's about Rs. 1,500 less than the price of its brand new version.

Amazon is also selling the Mi A1 at Rs. 9,749 (MRP Rs. 14,999) while the Mi A2 is available at Rs. 13,949 (MRP Rs. 17,499). These are refurbished units and for comparison, the normal variants sell at Rs. 14,285 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the refurbished Mi Redmi 5 (3GB, 32GB) is also available at Rs. 7,899 (MRP Rs. 8,999) and its original variant sells at Rs. 9,990. All these certified refurbished phones come with bundled exchange offers as well.

Apart from Xiaomi's smartphones, Amazon is also offering refurbished units of the Mi 3C wireless router and the Mi Band HRX edition at a discount. The former is available at Rs. 774 (MRP Rs. 1,199) while the normal price of its original variant is Rs. 999, and the latter is down to Rs. 1,089 (MRP Rs. 1,999). The usual selling price of the normal variant of the Mi Band HRX edition is Rs. 1,299. In addition, you can grab the refurbished Mi Earphones Basic at Rs. 387 (MRP Rs. 599) which normally sell at Rs. 399.

