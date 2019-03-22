Technology News
Amazon India Apple Fest Sale Kicks Off With Offers on iPhone X, iPhone 6S, MacBook, and More

, 22 March 2019
Amazon is offering special discounts on a number of Apple products this week

Highlights

  • Apple Fest sale on Amazon will run from March 22 to March 28, 2019
  • Apple Fest sale brings offers on iPhone XR, iPhone X, MacBook Air, more
  • No-cost EMI offers will be available on all major credit and debit cards

Amazon India's Apple Fest sale is back with discounts on select iPhone models, MacBook laptops, Apple Watch, iPad models, and more. The Apple Fest on Amazon India sale will run from March 22 to March 28. The 7-day sale will include discounts as well as no-cost EMI options and other bundled payment offers. Amazon has tied up with ICICI Bank and State Bank of India to offer payment-based deals during the sale.

Amazon India Apple Fest offers on iPhone models

During the Apple Fest sale, Amazon will be selling the iPhone X at a discounted price of Rs. 73,999 (MRP Rs. 91,900). The iPhone 6S will be available at Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 29,900). The iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, and the iPhone 7 will be available with no-cost EMI payment options. The iPhone XR will be available at prices starting from Rs. 67,999.

Apart from iPhone models, Amazon's Apple Fest sale will also include deals on the sixth-generation iPad. The iPad (sixth-generation) will be available at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 28,000).

Apple's MacBook laptops will be available with discounts worth up to Rs. 15,000 along with three-month no-cost EMI offers on all major credit and debit cards.

In case you're eyeing a new smartwatch, the Apple Watch series 3 will be down to Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 28,900) during the Apple Fest sale this week. You'll be able to avail a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months with all major credit and debit cards.

In addition to these deals, Amazon India will also offer no-cost EMI options on iPad accessories including smart cases and the Apple Pencil. Mac accessories including chargers, keyboard, and others will also be available with no-cost EMI payment options.

Amazon will also offer discounts worth up to Rs. 5,300 on Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones during the Apple Fest sale.

We'll be covering the best deals during Amazon's Apple Fest sale so make sure you tune in to Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Apple Fest
Harpreet Singh
