Honor View 20, Honor 8X, Honor 9N, Honor Watch Magic Discounted in Amazon Honor Days Sale

With every purchase of a smartphone, buyers will also get an opportunity to buy the Honor Band 4 at a special price of Rs. 2,099.

By | Updated: 14 May 2019 14:45 IST
Honor Days sale will go on till May 17

Highlights
  • Honor is offering Rs. 5,000 cashback on Honor View 20
  • Honor 9N, 9 LIte, and 10 Lite are listed on Amazon.in with discounts
  • All phone buyers can get the Honor Band 4 at Rs, 2,099

Honor has now announced the Honor Days Sale that will go on till Friday, May 17 on Amazon India. The deals have been announced for the Honor View 20, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 8C, Honor Play, Honor 9N, and Honor 7C smartphones. During the sale period, buyers will get a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance cashback on Honor View 20 and Rs. 1,000 cashback on Honor Play. Honor's select range of wearables and tablets have also been listed with discounts on Amazon.in. The Honor Days Sale started on Monday, May 13.

The Honor Days Sale on Amazon.in also brings Honor View 20 with Rs. 5,000 off on all debit and credit card purchases, along with 9 months no-cost EMI options also available. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 38,999 and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option of the Honor View 20 if priced at Rs. 45,999.

The Honor 9N 4GB/ 64GB variant is listed at Rs. 9,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 13,999. Similarly, the 4GB/ 128GB variant is listed for Rs. 11,999, down from its original price of Rs. 17,999.

As per the offers designed under the Honor Days sale on Amazon.in, the Honor 8X 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has received a discounted price of Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 14,999. The Honor 8X 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant price has also been dropped to Rs. 14,999. This is lower than the launch price of Rs. 16,999.

Similarly, the Honor Days sale on Amazon.in offers the Honor Play 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 19,999. Similarly, the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at a reduced price of Rs. 15,999.

The Honor 7C's 3GB/ 32GB variant is available at Rs. 7,999 and its 4GB/ 64GB variant is available at Rs. 9,499, down from their launch prices of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. The Honor 9 Lite 4GB/ 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 9,999 as well, down from its launch price of Rs. 14,999. Amazon has also listed an additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange. The same discount on exchange has also been listed for the Honor 10 Lite. The phone's 3GB/32GB variant is priced at 10,999 and the 4GB/ 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, down from its Rs. 13,999 launch price.

As for wearables, the Honor Band 4 will be available at Rs. 2,399, down from its launch price of Rs. 2,599, while the Honor Band 4 Running Edition will be available starting Rs. 11,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 13,999. The Honor Watch Magic will be available starting Rs. 11,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 13,999.

Finally, the Honor MediaPad T3 10 and MediaPad T3 8 will be available starting at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 10,499 respectively, down from their launch prices of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively.

