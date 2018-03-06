Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Offers Cashback on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A8+, and More

  hindi
, 06 March 2018
Amazon Offers Cashback on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A8+, and More

Amazon will provide the cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance

Highlights

  • Galaxy Note 8 gets the most cashback in the Samsung Carnival sale
  • Select mid-range phones also get exchange discounts
  • 5 percent SBI cashback is valid on Samsung home appliances and laptops

Amazon India is hosting the Samsung Carnival sale from March 5-8 with up to Rs. 8,000 cashback on purchase of select Samsung devices in the form of Amazon Pay balance. The cashback offer is applicable on several smartphone models from the Galaxy A series, Galaxy On series, and Galaxy Note series. Apart from that, other Samsung electronics such as televisions, home appliances, tablets, wearables, and storage gadgets are also available with discounts. Select smartphones, wearables, and tablets can also be bought with similar cashback on Samsung Shop in partnership with Paytm Mall.

Starting off with Amazon exclusive smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy A8+ will be available effectively at a price of Rs. 28,990 after Rs. 4,000 Amazon Pay cashback, and the Galaxy On7 Prime (32GB) will get an effective price tag of Rs. 10,990 after Rs. 2,000 cashback. The 64GB variant of the Galaxy On7 Prime is effectively priced at 12,990, with the same cashback amount.

Further, the flagship Galaxy Note 8 is eligible for Rs. 8,000 Amazon Pay cashback and is thus available at an effective price of Rs. 59,900. Additionally, discounts on Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro take their limited period prices to Rs. 6,490 and Rs. 6,990 respectively.

Amazon is also running an exchange offer with up to Rs. 1,500 extra discount on purchase of Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J7 Pro, and Galaxy J5 Prime, and several other Samsung mid-range smartphones.

There is also a 5 percent cashback (up to Rs. 1,250) on SBI credit card EMI transactions valid, from March 1-15, only on select products from categories such as televisions, home appliances, furniture, and laptops. The SBI cashback is not applicable on smartphones, wearables, and tablets.

Paytm Mall cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 is valid on most Samsung smartphones as well. More details can be checked on Samsung's website.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Pay, Android, India, Mobiles, Samsung, Samsung Carnival, Samsung Galaxy A8, Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro
