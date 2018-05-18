Airtel and Amazon India on Friday announced a partnership with an aim to drive 4G smartphone adoption across the country, part of the telco's Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative. With the move, Amazon India buyers can avail a cashback of Rs. 2,600 on more than 65 Amazon-exclusive 4G smartphones from popular mobile manufacturers such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, LG, Lenovo, Motorola, and others.

Smartphone buyers will get Rs. 2,000 of the cashback from Airtel over a period of 36 months. It is a part of the telco's Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative. Additionally, they can avail a cashback of Rs. 600 on Airtel recharges of Rs. 169 on Amazon. As a part of the offer, you will have to buy an Amazon India exclusive 4G smartphone by making full downpayment. The e-commerce platform has listed the complete list of handsets on offer on its site.

To claim a first refund instalment of Rs. 500, buyers will have to get Airtel recharges worth Rs. 3,500 within the first 18 months of the purchase of the smartphone. Further, recharges of another Rs. 3,500 must be done over the next 18 months to claim the second refund instalment of Rs. 1,500 from Airtel, making the total cashback amount to Rs. 2,000.

To avail the additional cashback of Rs. 600 from Amazon, customers will have to make 24 Airtel recharges of Rs. 169 via Amazon's recharge platform. Rs. 600 will be given as cashbacks of Rs. 25 in the customer's Amazon Pay balance every month for a period of 24 months.

Notably, the recharge worth Rs. 169 will offer unlimited voice calls (STD + Local) and 1GB data per day for 28 days.

To note, some of the smartphones on offer are - InFocus Turbo 5, Samsung On5 Pro, Redmi Y1 Lite, 10.or D, Lenovo K8 Note, LG Q6, Honor 7X, Mi Max 2, Moto G5S Plus, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Coolpad Cool Play 6, Nubia Z17 Mini, OnePlus 5T, LG V30+, and more.

