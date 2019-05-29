Technology News
  Amazon Honor Days Sale: Honor View 20, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 8X, and More Receive Discounts, Other Offers

Honor Days sale is back on Amazon India with discounts, no-cost EMI options

By | Updated: 29 May 2019 16:23 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Honor's smartphones are available at discounted prices on Amazon for a limited period

Highlights
  • Honor Days sale on Amazon India will be open till May 31
  • Honor View 20, Honor 10 Lite, and other Honor phones are discounted
  • Yes Bank credit card users can avail 5 percent discount on EMIs

Amazon India and Huawei's sub-brand Honor have teamed up once again to run a promotional sale. The Honor Days sale will continue through May 31 and promises savings worth up to Rs. 9,000. Amazon has also tied up with Yes Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit card users. The discount is only applicable on EMI transactions carried out with the bank's credit card. In addition to discounts, Honor Days sale also includes exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options with select products.

As a part of the Honor Days sale this week, Honor 10 Lite is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is also down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). The Honor 8X (4GB, 64GB) is selling at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999) during the Honor Days sale.

The Honor 9N is going at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) during the Honor Days sale on Amazon India.

Honor's View 20 is also a part of the sale, currently down to Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999) for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The higher-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is down to Rs. 45,999 (MRP Rs. 50,999). The Honour View 20 features a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and is powered by the Kirin 980 SoC.

As an icing on the cake, Amazon is also offering a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 on all debit and credit cards when you buy the Honor View 20 during the Honor Days sale. You can also opt for a no-cost EMI payment option up to 9 months.

Comments

