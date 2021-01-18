Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Bring Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M31s, iPhone 12 mini, and Others

Amazon will offer discount coupons with phones including the Mi 10, OnePlus 8T, and Samsung Galaxy M51, among others.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 January 2021 17:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy M31s will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,500 during the Amazon sale

  • Amazon has revealed mobile phone deals through a landing page
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M21, and Galaxy A21s will get discounts
  • Amazon sale will begin for Prime members from January 19

Samsung Galaxy M31s, Nokia 5.3, and the Oppo A31, among others will be available with discounts during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale in India. Latest phones including the iPhone 12 mini will also get instant discount offers during the sale that will begin from January 20 and will last until January 23. The Amazon sale will additionally bring models including the OnePlus 8T and Samsung Galaxy M51 with discount coupons. Customers purchasing phones including the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Vivo Y30, and Vivo V20 series will get additional exchange discounts. The sale will begin for Amazon Prime subscribers from January 19 (midnight).

Phones getting discounts during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon has revealed some of the phone deals that are coming under the Great Republic Day Sale through a new landing page. This shows that the Samsung Galaxy M31s that currently retails at Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will be available at Rs. 17,999. The Samsung Galaxy M21 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration will also get a discounted price of Rs. 12,499. It is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 13,999. The Samsung Galaxy A21s will also receive a discounted price of Rs. 14,999. This is down from the existing price of Rs. 17,499.

The Amazon sale will also bring the Nokia 5.3 at Rs. 10,999, down from Rs. 11,999. Similarly, the Oppo A31 (2020) will go on sale at Rs. 11,990. The phone normally comes at Rs. 12,490. The Oppo A1k will also be available at Rs. 7,990, down from Rs. 8,490.

Phones receiving offers during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

In addition to discounts, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will bring discount coupons worth Rs. 5,000 on the Mi 10, Rs. 2,500 on the OnePlus 8T, Rs. 2,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M51, Rs. 2,000 on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Rs. 2,000 on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Rs. 1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime. The iPhone 12 mini during the sale will also get a Rs. 4,500 instant discount for SBI credit card customers and will be available at an effective price of Rs. 59,990. It is currently available through Amazon at Rs. 67,900.

There will also be additional discounts worth up to Rs. 2,000 on models including Vivo Y30, Vivo V20 series, Vivo Y51, Vivo X50, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Phones including the OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and Mi 10i will be available with no-cost EMI options.

Amazon will also offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers using an SBI credit card. The online marketplace also claims to bring up to 40 percent discount on mobile phone accessories during its forthcoming sale.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Samsung Galaxy M31s, Nokia 5.3, Oppo A31, iPhone 12 mini, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Vivo Y30, Vivo V20, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon India
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Fold Receiving Android 11 Based One UI 3.0: Report

