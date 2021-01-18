Samsung Galaxy M31s, Nokia 5.3, and the Oppo A31, among others will be available with discounts during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale in India. Latest phones including the iPhone 12 mini will also get instant discount offers during the sale that will begin from January 20 and will last until January 23. The Amazon sale will additionally bring models including the OnePlus 8T and Samsung Galaxy M51 with discount coupons. Customers purchasing phones including the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Vivo Y30, and Vivo V20 series will get additional exchange discounts. The sale will begin for Amazon Prime subscribers from January 19 (midnight).

Phones getting discounts during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon has revealed some of the phone deals that are coming under the Great Republic Day Sale through a new landing page. This shows that the Samsung Galaxy M31s that currently retails at Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will be available at Rs. 17,999. The Samsung Galaxy M21 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration will also get a discounted price of Rs. 12,499. It is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 13,999. The Samsung Galaxy A21s will also receive a discounted price of Rs. 14,999. This is down from the existing price of Rs. 17,499.

The Amazon sale will also bring the Nokia 5.3 at Rs. 10,999, down from Rs. 11,999. Similarly, the Oppo A31 (2020) will go on sale at Rs. 11,990. The phone normally comes at Rs. 12,490. The Oppo A1k will also be available at Rs. 7,990, down from Rs. 8,490.

Phones receiving offers during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

In addition to discounts, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will bring discount coupons worth Rs. 5,000 on the Mi 10, Rs. 2,500 on the OnePlus 8T, Rs. 2,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M51, Rs. 2,000 on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Rs. 2,000 on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Rs. 1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime. The iPhone 12 mini during the sale will also get a Rs. 4,500 instant discount for SBI credit card customers and will be available at an effective price of Rs. 59,990. It is currently available through Amazon at Rs. 67,900.

There will also be additional discounts worth up to Rs. 2,000 on models including Vivo Y30, Vivo V20 series, Vivo Y51, Vivo X50, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Phones including the OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and Mi 10i will be available with no-cost EMI options.

Amazon will also offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers using an SBI credit card. The online marketplace also claims to bring up to 40 percent discount on mobile phone accessories during its forthcoming sale.

