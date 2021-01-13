Technology News
  Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Begins on January 20 With Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, TVs, More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Begins on January 20 With Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, TVs, More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings discounts on more than 4,000 electronic items.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 January 2021 15:30 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Begins on January 20 With Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, TVs, More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings up to 40 percent off on mobiles

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will start on January 20
  • Amazon is offering impressive discounts on electronics
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will end on January 23

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will start from January 20. It will bring discounts and offers on smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, and more. Prime members will get early access to the sale on January 19. Customers can expect up to 40 percent off on smartphones, up to 60 percent off on electronics and accessories, up to 40 percent off on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and more. There are discounts on offer for SBI, Bajaj Finserv, and Amazon Pay ICICI card users as well.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale date, time

Amazon announced that the Great Republic Day Sale will kick off from January 20 for regular users and from January 19 at 12am (midnight) for Prime members. It will last through January 23 and bring exciting offers and discounts on various gadgets and appliances.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers

Shoppers can expect up to 40 percent off on phones and accessories. Some of the smartphone that will be discounted include OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M51, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime, iPhone 12 mini, and more.

There are discounts on mobile accessories like power banks, headsets, cables, cases, covers, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will also have offers on over 4,000 electronics such as computer mouse, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatch models, fitness bands, laptops, TWS earphones, and more. They start from as low as Rs. 199. Amazon is also offering up to 70 percent off on video games.

In terms of large appliances, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will see TVs starting at Rs. 6,799 and no-cost EMI options starting at 3,300 per month. You can also get Echo smart speakers at up to 40 percent off, Fire TV stick at up to 40 percent off, and Kindle ebook readers at up to Rs. 3,000 off.

Additionally, customers can get 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards and credit EMIs, no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit cards, and select debit and credit cards.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Amazon, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
