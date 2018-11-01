NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts on Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3, Nova 3i Previewed

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts on Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3, Nova 3i Previewed

01 November 2018
Huawei P20 Pro gets a discounted price tag of Rs. 54,999 in the sale

Highlights

  • Offers on Huawei phones have been borrowed from the first sale
  • Discounts go up to Rs. 10,000 on the P20 Pro
  • An additional 10 percent discount is applicable with HDFC bank cards

The third iteration of Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is all set to be held on Amazon.in from November 2 to November 5. Starting at 12am on November 2, the festive sale will once again offer exclusive discounts on Huawei's range of smartphones in India - including the Nova 3, Nova 3i, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite. With up to Rs. 10,000 in discounts, users can pick their preferred Huawei smartphone in what is possibly the last sale from Amazon.in this festive season. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card and debit card holders can avail an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchase of any of these Huawei smartphones during the Amazon sale.

Starting off with the Nova 3, the premium mid-range smartphone from the Chinese phone maker will be sold at a discount of Rs. 5,000 taking its price down to Rs 29,999 from the launch price of Rs. 34,999 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The flagship Huawei P20 Pro will be sold at a discount of Rs. 10,000 giving it a discounted price tag of Rs. 54,999, down from Rs. 64,999 when it was launched.

Next, the Huawei P20 Lite will once again be available at a price of Rs 15,999, including a Rs. 4,000 discount from its original pricing. Lastly, the Huawei Nova 3i is said to be available at a discount of Rs. 6,009, however the Chinese smartphone maker has not yet announced the discounted pricing.

Apart from Huawei offers, Amazon.in has previewed some other deals that include discounts on Samsung Galaxy A8+, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 1, and certain Xiaomi Mi TV models. For the next installment of the Great Indian sale, Amazon is also offering no cost EMI plans; free delivery on first order of new customers; BookMyShow, Swiggy, and Amazon Pay vouchers; and exchange offers. The sale goes live at 12am on November 2, check out all offers here.

Further reading: Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Pro Price in India, Huawei P20 Lite Price in India, Huawei Nova 3 Price in India, Huawei Nova 3i Price in India, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Nova 3, Huawei Nova 3i, Huawei, Amazon
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts on Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3, Nova 3i Previewed
