The third iteration of Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is all set to be held on Amazon.in from November 2 to November 5. Starting at 12am on November 2, the festive sale will once again offer exclusive discounts on Huawei's range of smartphones in India - including the Nova 3, Nova 3i, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite. With up to Rs. 10,000 in discounts, users can pick their preferred Huawei smartphone in what is possibly the last sale from Amazon.in this festive season. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card and debit card holders can avail an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchase of any of these Huawei smartphones during the Amazon sale.

Starting off with the Nova 3, the premium mid-range smartphone from the Chinese phone maker will be sold at a discount of Rs. 5,000 taking its price down to Rs 29,999 from the launch price of Rs. 34,999 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The flagship Huawei P20 Pro will be sold at a discount of Rs. 10,000 giving it a discounted price tag of Rs. 54,999, down from Rs. 64,999 when it was launched.

Next, the Huawei P20 Lite will once again be available at a price of Rs 15,999, including a Rs. 4,000 discount from its original pricing. Lastly, the Huawei Nova 3i is said to be available at a discount of Rs. 6,009, however the Chinese smartphone maker has not yet announced the discounted pricing.

Apart from Huawei offers, Amazon.in has previewed some other deals that include discounts on Samsung Galaxy A8+, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 1, and certain Xiaomi Mi TV models. For the next installment of the Great Indian sale, Amazon is also offering no cost EMI plans; free delivery on first order of new customers; BookMyShow, Swiggy, and Amazon Pay vouchers; and exchange offers. The sale goes live at 12am on November 2, check out all offers here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.