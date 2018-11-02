The third edition of Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2018 is now live as we countdown to Diwali this year. Tagged the ‘Diwali Special' sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will be held between November 2 and November 5. The Amazon sale sees several discounts, bundled offers, exchange discounts, and cashback schemes across categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, cameras, home appliances, and more. Additionally, Amazon has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer you a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 using its debit or credit cards. Amazon Pay users can get 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 1,000. Flipkart's Big Diwali sale is also simultaneously underway, between November 1-5.

The latest OnePlus 6T is now available in India exclusively via Amazon.in and OnePlus store. It starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model and comes with launch offers such as free bundled 4G data, Jio cashback, discounts on Kindle ebooks, and the above-mentioned HDFC Bank and Amazon Pay offers. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets a Rs. 2,000 discount and will be sold at a price of Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. There's an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange discount on it too.

Then, you have the Samsung Galaxy S9+ selling at a discounted price of Rs. 69,900, significantly down from its MRP of Rs. 79,000. Even the Samsung Galaxy A8+ gets a temporary price cut and is available at Rs. 23,990 in Amazon's Great Indian sale. The Vivo V9 Pro is down to Rs. 17,990, from its original Rs. 19,990. And, the Honor Play's 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage can be bought for as low as Rs. 17,999. Oppo F5 is available at Rs. 16,990 for the 4GB RAM model.

Best Deals of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Next, all of Huawei's current lineup is available at discounted rates, as we reported yesterday. Huawei P20 Pro is being sold at Rs. 54,999, the P20 Lite has an offer price of Rs. 14,999, the Nova 3 can be bought for Rs. 29,999, and the Nova 3i is available for Rs. 17,990. Even the Realme 1 has been discounted and the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model is available for Rs. 11,990 in the festive sale.

Other than that, Apple's iPad Pro MQDW2HN/A 10.5-inch Wi-Fi only model is down to Rs. 40,999, which seems like a good deal for the A10X Fusion-powered premium tablet. The base variant iPad 6th-gen is available for as low as Rs. 23,999.

As for Amazon gadgets, the Fire TV Stick is available at Rs. 3,499, the Kindle Paperwhite at Rs. 8,799, the Kindle at Rs. 4,799, the Echo Dot (2nd gen) at Rs. 2,449, the Echo Dot (3rd gen) at Rs. 2,999, the Echo Spot at Rs. 10,999, and the original Amazon Echo at Rs. 6,999.

Other electronics deals include the Bose QC25 at Rs. 12,600, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 at Rs. 10,490, 2TB and above HDDs starting at Rs. 4,899, Core i3 Windows laptops starting at Rs. 24,490, and up to 31 percent discount on Canon DSLR cameras. All of these prices are without adding benefits of the HDFC Bank card and Amazon Pay offers. Check these and all related deals here.

