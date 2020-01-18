Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 is all set to begin for Prime members at 12pm IST today. The sale will go on till January 22, and phones like the OnePlus 7T, Redmi Note 8 Pro, iPhone XR, and more will be listed with price cuts. The sale for non-Prime members will begin 12 hours later i.e. at midnight tonight. There's up to 40 percent off on smartphones and up to 60 percent off on laptops and cameras. Laptops will see up to Rs. 35,000 discount during the Amazon sale, and no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers will be listed for most products. For the Amazon Great Indian Sale, the e-commerce giant has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on its credit card purchases.

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 offers on mobiles

Amazon has revealed that the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will be listed at a discounted price. The former will be sold for as low as Rs. 34,999 during the Amazon sale, and the Pro variant will go on sale at Rs. 51,999. The price of the OnePlus 7T Pro includes the additional Rs. 2,000 discount via a bundled exchange offer. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount, while the Vivo U20 will be priced at Rs. 9,999 (a Rs. 2,000 discount). The Oppo F11 will be listed with a massive discount of Rs. 10,000 from its original price, and will be priced at Rs. 13,990 during the sale period.

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 will also see price cuts on premium phones like the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, and more. The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy M30s will be sold at Rs. 12,999, and the Samsung Galaxy M30 will be sold starting at Rs. 8,999. The Oppo Reno 2F and Vivo S1 will be sold with an extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange, while the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom will be available at a Rs. 6,000 discount on all prepaid orders. Amazon is promising the 'lowest price ever' on the Nokia 4.2 during its upcoming sale. There are a host of other phones that have been listed with price cuts, and all the smartphone deals can be viewed on the company site.

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 offers on laptops, mobile accessories

Apart from phones, the e-tailer claims that mobile accessories will be listed starting from as low as Rs. 69 during the Amazon sale. This includes chargers Bluetooth earphones, power banks, cases and covers, and screen protectors. The Mi Band 3 will also see a price cut, and so will the HP 14 Core i3 Windows 10 laptop. Price cuts on the boat Airdropes, Canon EOS 1500D DSLR, JBL Flip 3 bluetooth speaker, Samsung Galaxy Tab A, and more will also be offered. Laptops are expected to see up to Rs. 35,000 off, and cameras will see a minimum of Rs. 10,000 off. Headphones are listed to start from as low as Rs. 299. To see all the electronic deals during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020, head to Amazon's dedicated page.

