Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 is all set to kick off from this weekend. The Republic Day special sale will run from January 19 to January 22. Amazon's sale promises big discounts on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. The Great Indian Sale 2020 will be Amazon's first big sale of the year. Amazon Prime members will have early access to the Great Indian Sale 2020, starting 12pm on January 18. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed upcoming deals on popular mobile phones that will go live during the Great Indian Sale 2020.

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 – Deals on mobile phones

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 promises to bring up to 40 percent discount on top-selling smartphones, with 'lowest prices' on select smartphone models. Amazon has revealed several mobile phone deals ahead of the sale on via a teaser page. OnePlus 7T will be sold at Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) during the Amazon sale while the Galaxy M30s will be sold at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999). The Amazon sale will also include the Redmi Note 8 Pro at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) and the Vivo V20 at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,990)

In addition, Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 will also offer discounts on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7T Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30, and other popular smartphones. While Amazon hasn't revealed an exact discount on the iPhone XR, the OnePlus 7T Pro will be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 51,999 (MRP Rs. 53,999). This price includes the additional Rs. 2,000 discount via a bundled exchange offer. The Oppo F11 will be available at Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 23,990).

As for those looking for an affordable smartphone, Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 will offer a number of good options. The Redmi 7A, Galaxy M10s, and the Nokia 4.2 will be sold at discounted prices during the Amazon sale this weekend. Amazon is promising the 'lowest price ever' on the Nokia 4.2 during its upcoming sale. In addition, affordable smartphones such as the Mi A3, Galaxy M40, and others will also be a part of Amazon's sale.

The Oppo Reno 2F will be sold with a bundled exchange offer with extra Rs. 3,000 off as an instant discount. The Galaxy A50s will be available with an extra discount of Rs. 1,500 if you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. The Amazon sale will also offer an additional Rs. 3,000 on exchange with the Vivo S1. Similarly, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom will be available with a discount worth Rs. 6,000 on all prepaid orders.

Apart from deals on popular mobile phones, the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 will also offer discounts on a large selection of mobile accessories. These include power banks, Bluetooth headsets, cables and chargers, selfie sticks, and more.

We'll be bringing you the best deals and offers from Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 when it goes live this weekend. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more updates.

