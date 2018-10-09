NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A8+, and More Get Discounts, Offers

09 October 2018
Samsung's smartphones are available with offers for Amazon Prime members from October 9

  • Galaxy Note 9 is available with a Rs. 30,700 discount
  • Customers can avail a 10 percent discount on SBI card transactions
  • The sale period is between October 9 and October 15 for Prime users

The 2018 edition of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has already kicked off for Prime members and for regular users it will start at 12am IST (Midnight) on Wednesday, October 10. A number of smartphone manufacturers have put up their products with discounts, cashback, and exchange offers. Meanwhile, Samsung has also announced discounts and exchange offers across its products, including the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 during the Amazon sale. Notably, the Great Indian Festival Sale will run for regular users from October 10 to October 15, but deals are currently available to Amazon Prime users from today. During the Amazon sale, interested buyers will also be able to avail exchange offers and instant discounts across the Samsung portfolio.

Coming to the offers, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available with a discount of Rs. 30,700 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. During the period, the Galaxy Note 8 can be purchased at Rs. 43,990 (MRP Rs. 74,690). Interested buyers can avail no-cost EMI options and other offers like Free Screen Replacement and Assured Buyback.

Meanwhile, Samsung's flagship of 2018 - Galaxy S9 - is also available with discounts during the Amazon sale. The 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy S9, originally priced at Rs. 57,900, is available at Rs. 42,990 and the 128GB model comes for Rs. 44,990 (originally priced at Rs. 61,900). Meanwhile, the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S9 can be purchased at Rs. 48,990, down from its original price of Rs. 65,900.

The Samsung Galaxy A8+, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 23,990 during Amazon Great Indian Festival. The smartphones launched in January this year, with a price tag of Rs. 32,990. The no-cost EMI options and other offers like Free Screen Replacement and Assured Buyback are applicable on the Galaxy A8+ as well.

Apart from the mentioned offers, there are other deals on a range of Samsung's online exclusive smartphones as well. The 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model of Galaxy On7 Prime can be purchased at Rs. 10,990 (original price: Rs. 14,990), the Galaxy On7 Pro at Rs. 6,790 (original price: Rs. 11,190), and the Galaxy On5 Pro at Rs. 5,990 (original price: Rs. 9,190).

Notably, customers will also get an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Debit and Credit Card purchases. Samsung noted that there are exchange offers on select models as well.

