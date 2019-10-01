Technology News
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1 Help Company Garner Rs. 500 Crore Revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

OnePlus 7T (starting Rs. 37,999) and OnePlus TV Q1 (Rs. 69,900) registered the highest-ever sales in the premium smartphone and TV categories respectively.

By | Updated: 1 October 2019 13:39 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus India

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV Q1 registered the highest-ever sales
  • OnePlus 7T starts at Rs. 37,999
  • The company last week launched its 55-inch Android TV in two variants

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday announced it has clocked Rs. 500 crores in revenue in just two days of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

The newly-launched OnePlus 7T (starting Rs. 37,999) and OnePlus TV Q1 (Rs. 69,900) registered the highest-ever sales in the premium smartphone and TV categories respectively.

"The new OnePlus 7T and our OnePlus TVs are a result of our continued focus on building products that offer our community the perfect balance of performance and design that provides for a seamless user experience," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

Driven by new product launches ahead of festival season sale, OnePlus has yet again emerged as the best-selling technology brand in the premium segment with over 100 percent growth as compared to the previous year.

"Our affordability programmes such as no-cost EMI, exchange, instant bank discounts and more, continue to enable record number of customers to upgrade to premium phones this festive season," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

Entering the Indian TV market with a bang, Chinese tech company OnePlus last week launched "India-first" 55-inch Android TV in two variants - both with 4K QLED display - starting at Rs. 69,900.

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro will cost Rs. 99,900 while OnePlus TV Q1 will be available for Rs 69,900.

The TVs with 4K QLED display, HDR10+ support, 50W eight-speaker setup and Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound will become the central hub of a connected smart home.

The company also expanded its premium smartphone line-up with OnePlus 7T smartphone that comes with industry-leading 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display.

OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue (8GB+128GB) variant costs Rs. 37,999, OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue (8GB+256GB) Rs. 39,999 and OnePlus 7T Frosted Silver (8GB+128GB) model will cost Rs. 37,999.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, Amazon, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1
