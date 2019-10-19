Amazon has reincarnated its Great Indian Festival, just ahead of Diwali, to ring in the festivities with deals and discounts on smartphones, gadgets, large appliances, and more. The new Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale will start on Monday, October 21, and go on till Friday, October 25. As the tradition goes, Prime members will get early access starting 12pm (noon) IST on October 20 i.e., tomorrow. The e-commerce giant will offer great deals and discounts on smartphones like OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Vivo U10, and more. Mobile accessories will start from as low as Rs. 49.

For the latest edition of Amazon Great Indian Festival, the site has partnered with Axis Bank and Citi Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on debit and credit cards of the two banks, and all Rupay cards. The Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8, launched earlier this week, will go on sale for the first time during the sale. The first sale will be held on October 21 at 12pm (noon) IST. Airtel is offering 1120GB data, unlimited calling, and Airtel Thanks benefits as launch offer.

Samsung Galaxy M10s and Samsung Galaxy A10s will be listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount, and the Vivo U10 buyers will get Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid option. The recently launched Nokia 6.2, will also see a temporary price cut, and will be listed at Rs. 14,499, instead of Rs. 15,999. OnePlus 7 will be listed at reduced prices of Rs. 29,999, and the Redmi 7A will be sold for as low as Rs. 4,999 (instead of Rs. 6,499).

The OnePlus 7 Pro will also be listed at an effective price cut of Rs. 43,999, and the iPhone XR will be sold for just Rs. 44,999. A host of budget and mid-range phones will also be listed, and the Poco F1 will be on sale starting at only Rs. 14,999. Accessories for phones will start at Rs. 49, power banks and Bluetooth headsets will start at Rs. 399. To see all the mobile deals, head to the dedicated page.

The Amazon sale will also be offering up to 60 percent off on appliances and TVs, up to 70 percent off on Home and Kitchen products. There will also be a range of finance options from no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards, Bajaj FinServ cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, the company said. The special price on Echo Dot along with a free smart bulb deal will also make a comeback. Other Amazon products like Echo Show, FireTV Stick, Kindle, and more, will also be listed with discounts.

Coming to other electronics, HP Core i5 1TB HDD laptop will be listed at Rs. 42,990, the Sony 5100L camera will be listed at Rs. 27,990, the Samsung Galaxy Active Watch will be listed at Rs. 17,990 and Boat Airdopes will be listed at Rs. 2,499. To see all the deals, head to the sale page on Amazon India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.