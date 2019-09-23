Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, and Other Phones to Get Discounts, Offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale kicks off on September 29

Updated: 23 September 2019 19:04 IST
Amazon will reveal more offers on Xiaomi phones tomorrow

Highlights
  • iPhone XR and OnePlus 7 Pro will receive temporary price cuts
  • OnePlus 7 and Galaxy Note 9 will be available at discounted price
  • Deals on a wide range of accessories will be revealed on September 26

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is less than a week away. After giving a sneak peek of the offers that will be up for grabs, Amazon has now revealed the phones that will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming sale. As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, mobile phones across all price brackets ranging from flagship to mid-range and entry-level phones will be up for grabs at reduced prices. Some of the phones that will be discounted include the OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M30, and the Xiaomi Redmi 7 to name a few.

Starting with the flagship tier, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer the iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Oppo Reno 2 at lower-than-usual prices. The iPhone XR currently starts at Rs. 49,990 for the base 64GB storage model. As for the OnePlus 7 duo, the standard OnePlus 7 is priced starting at Rs. 32,999, while its Pro sibling will set buyers back by Rs. 48,999 for the Nebula Black 6GB + 128GB model. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, whose 6GB +128GB variant is currently priced at Rs. 57,990, will also be available at a lower price. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is currently listed at Rs. 54,990, will receive discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale as well.

Coming to the mid-range segment, the Galaxy M30 – which is being sold by Amazon at Rs. 13,990 – will be available at an “unbelievable price” as per the upcoming deals page on Amazon. The Oppo K3 – which currently starts at Rs. 16,990 - and the Xiaomi Mi A3 will also be available at a lower price than usual. The latter can currently be purchased at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model, but the discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will make it an even more lucrative deal. The Redmi 7, which is currently available at Rs. 7,499, will be among the entry-level phones that will receive discounts during Amazon sale.

More deals will be revealed on a daily basis in the lead up to Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Upcoming deals and discounts for Xiaomi phones will be disclosed on September 24, while offers on Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo smartphones will be divulged a day later on September 25. Deals on OnePlus and Huawei smartphones, as well as a wide range of accessories, will be revealed on September 26 ahead of the festive sale's commencement on September 29, the same day on which the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale kicks off.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
