With less than 10 days left for Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale to go live, the online retail giant has started offering a sneak peek at some of the upcoming offers on mobile phones and electronics. The upcoming Great Indian Festival sale will begin at 12pm on September 28 for Prime members and for everyone else at midnight, September 29. The sale will be Amazon's first festive season sale this year with discounts across all major product categories.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale will offer the 'lowest' price ever on more than 100 smartphones, according to a teaser. In addition, Amazon will also offer no-cost EMI payment options and bundled exchange offers. The Great Indian Festival sale will also bring over 15 newly launched smartphones.

Amazon will also offer a 1-year free screen replacement with select smartphones during the Great Indian Festival sale this year. Amazon Pay users will be eligible for additional cashback with select online payment modes. Amazon has also tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's debit and credit card users.

Apart from mobile phones, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale also promises 'rockbottom prices' on electronics with over 6,000 deals from across 200 brands. Amazon has started teasing some of these upcoming offers, without actually revealing the exact discounts. These deals include an HP laptop with 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor at less than Rs. 40,000, Boat Rockerz 255 wireless earphones at less than Rs. 1,000, Apple iMac (21.5-inch Retina 4K) at less than Rs. 90,000, and more.

Amazon will also sell the upcoming OnePlus TV during its Great Indian Festival sale. The online retail giant hasn't revealed any deals for the OnePlus TV yet.

In addition, the Great Indian Festival 2019 sale will offer up to Rs. 40,000 off on laptops, up to 50 percent off on smartwatches, and minimum Rs. 10,000 off on DSLR cameras. The upcoming festive season sale will be a good time to grab your favourite gadgets at a good discount.

Meanwhile, Flipkart will also run its Big Billion Days 2019 sale on the same days as the Great Indian Festival sale.

