Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale: Top Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics Revealed

Amazon is set to kick off another festive season sale from this weekend.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 13:13 IST
Amazon's big Diwali sale will offer discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, and more

Amazon's big Diwali sale will offer discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, and more

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale will run from October 13-17
  • The sale will offer discounts on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and more
  • Amazon's sale will take on Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale is set to make a comeback with a 'Celebration Special' to mark the festive season. Amazon's big Diwali sale will kick off on October 13 and will go on until October 17. The sale will begin early for Prime subscribers at 12pm on October 12. Just like the previous sale, the new Great Indian Festival sale will also offer discounts and bundled offers on smartphones, laptops, headphones, TVs, and other electronics. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount during the sale. On select mobiles, Amazon is also offering free screen replacement, no-cost EMIs, and exchange offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale – Best offers on mobile phones revealed

Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed some of the major upcoming offers on mobile phones that will go live during the Great Indian Festival sale next week. You can expect deals similar to the previous Great Indian Festival sale with some changes.

OnePlus 7 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 32,999) once again during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. The Redmi 7A will sell at Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 6,499) while the Samsung Galaxy M30 will be down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,000). The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available at Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 48,999) during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon will sell the iPhone XR at Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 49,900) and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600) during the upcoming Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. Just like the previous sale, Amazon will offer an instant discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M30s (valid on all prepaid orders). The Samsung Galaxy M10s will be sold at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,000).

Huawei's P30 Lite will be available at Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990) while the Samsung Galaxy A50 will be sold at Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 24,000) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon will offer an extra Rs. 6,000 instant discount over the normal exchange value of your old smartphone when you buy the Galaxy Note 10+ during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale – Best offers on electronics revealed so far

Apart from offers on mobile phones, Amazon has also revealed some of the upcoming deals and offers on electronics that will be available during the Great Indian Festival 2019 sale this year. Amazon will offer hundreds of deals on electronics such as laptops, wearables, cameras, earphones, and others.

Amazon will sell the Dell Inspiron 3480 laptop with Intel Core i5 processor at a discount price of Rs. 40,990 (MRP Rs. 50,225) during the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 with Alexa Speaker Dock will be down to Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 30,000). Amazon is also teasing low prices on Boat Airdopes truly wireless earphones, Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, Canon EOS 1500D DSLR camera, and the Bose Solo 5 soundbar.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is also running its Big Diwali Sale from this weekend. The Walmart-owned company has also revealed some of its top offers on mobile phones that will go live during the sale.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll be bringing you our selection of the best deals from Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale when it goes live this weekend.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale: Top Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics Revealed
