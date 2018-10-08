Amazon Great Indian Festival: Redmi 6A Flash Sale Marathon Details Revealed

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is all set to start on October 10, and deals on smartphones include the OnePlus 6, Redmi 6A, Honor 7X, Huawei P20 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S9, Vivo V9 Pro, and more. Now, the e-commerce giant has listed more information on these smartphones, and the flash sale marathon of the Redmi 6A will begin on Wednesday, October 10 at 8am IST. The flash sale will go live every two hours during the day. Alongside, Amazon is offering free screen replacement worth Rs. 2,000 with the purchase of the Redmi 6A.

To recall, the Redmi 6A was launched in India last month, and has since been available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi.com via weekly flash sales. The flash sale marathon every two hours will give customers eight opportunities to grab the device in one day. The last flash sale on October 10 will be held at 10pm IST. Xiaomi Redmi 6A price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM RAM/ 16GB onboard storage model and Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage model.

How to Prepare for the Big Festive Season Sales

Other smartphone deals include OnePlus 6 price cut of Rs. 5,000, available at a starting price of Rs. 29,999. Amazon is also offering free screen replacement worth Rs. 12,000, No Cost EMI options, and exchange offer on the OnePlus 6. In terms of other mobile deals, the Honor 7X will be available for Rs. 9,999, Huawei P20 Lite for Rs. 15,999, Vivo Y83 will be sold for Rs. 13,990, the Moto G5S Plus starting at Rs. 9,999, Honor Play at Rs. 18,999, Huawei Nova 3i at Rs. 17,990, and Samsung's Galaxy S9 starting at just Rs. 42,990. Realme Y2 will be available at a reduced rate of Rs. 10,999, and Vivo V9 Pro will be made available for the first time, with a price tag of Rs. 17,990. Offer on Realme 1 has not been revealed yet. To see all the smartphone deals, head here.

Amazon is offering no-cost EMIs, exchange discounts, free screen replacement, and Re. 1 damage protection on phone purchases. Additionally, SBI debit and credit card holders can avail 10 percent instant discount on all smartphone purchases as well.

Furthermore, there is up to 55 percent off on other electronics, and up to Rs. 3,500 off on Amazon devices like Echo series, Kindle series, Fire TV Stick, and more. Mobile accessories in the Amazon sale start at just Rs. 89, with over a lakh products on offer. Powerbanks start at Rs. 399, mobiles cases at Rs. 99, metre-long data cables at just Rs. 89, and headphones at Rs. 299.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: How to Make Sure You Get the Best Deals

As for other electronics, laptops get a discount of up to Rs. 55,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, cameras will be sold with no cost EMIs, and printers get a discount of up to 50 percent. The Mi TV Pro series will be on sale for the first time. A Prime-exclusive sale will start on 9pm on October 9, while others can purchase the new models starting 11am on October 10.

To make things exciting, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will encompass "Golden hours deals" that will be held between 8pm and 12am midnight. There will be app-exclusive deals too, with certain additional benefits. Lastly, October 8, Monday, is the last day to avail a flat Rs. 300 Amazon Pay cashback when you load Rs. 3,000 or more as balance in your Amazon Pay account.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2018 sale will start at 12am IST (Midnight) on Wednesday, October 10 and will end at 11:59pm on October 15. Prime members, however, get 12 hours of early access starting at 12pm IST (Noon) on Tuesday, October 9. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for extensive coverage as Amazon and Flipkart sales begin this week.

Are Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 the best budget smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.