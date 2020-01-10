Amazon has announced its first Great Indian Sale for 2020, and during the sale period the e-commerce giant will be offering up to 40 percent off on smartphones. Brands like Oppo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, LG, and Vivo have listed their phones with deals and discounts and EMI options start from as low as Rs. 833 per month. Amazon India has also partnered SBI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to buyers using the SBI Bank credit card. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will begin on January 19 and will go on till January 22.

For Prime members, the Amazon Great India Sale will begin 12 hours early i.e., on January 18 at 12pm (noon) IST. New phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro will see price cuts, and the OnePlus 7T will be listed with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and extra discount on exchange. The Samsung Galaxy M30 and the Vivo U20 phones will also see price cuts during the sale period. Apple's iPhone XR will also be listed with ‘great offers' details of which should be revealed soon. The online retailer will unveil smartphone deals of the Amazon sale by HMD Global, Realme, Huawei, Honor, Oppo, and LG soon. It will also sell mobile accessories starting from as low as Rs. 69. Electronics brands such as HP, JBL, Bose, Sony, and more will participate in the sale.

Alongside the 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards and EMI, no-cost EMI options and special exchange benefits will be offered to smartphone buyers. Amazon says that Amazon Devices across the Echo range, FireTV Stick and Kindle e-readers will be listed with up to 45 percent discount. Echo Input portable smart speakers and Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs will also be listed with offers. The e-tailer has dedicated a page for the Amazon Great Indian Sale where you can see all the deals. The company should populate each category page over the coming days, and reveal more details as the Amazon sale nears.