Amazon Great Indian Sale to Begin January 19: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 8 Pro, iPhone XR, More Details

Apple’s iPhone XR will be listed with ‘great offers’ details of which should be revealed soon. The OnePlus 7T will come with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and extra discount on exchange.

By | Updated: 10 January 2020 15:31 IST
The Amazon Great Indian Festival will end on January 22

  • Brands like HMD Global, Realme, LG, Honor to participate in the sale
  • Mobile accessories will start from as low as Rs. 69
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro will see a price cut during the sale period

Amazon has announced its first Great Indian Sale for 2020, and during the sale period the e-commerce giant will be offering up to 40 percent off on smartphones. Brands like Oppo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, LG, and Vivo have listed their phones with deals and discounts and EMI options start from as low as Rs. 833 per month. Amazon India has also partnered SBI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to buyers using the SBI Bank credit card. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will begin on January 19 and will go on till January 22.

For Prime members, the Amazon Great India Sale will begin 12 hours early i.e., on January 18 at 12pm (noon) IST. New phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro will see price cuts, and the OnePlus 7T will be listed with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and extra discount on exchange. The Samsung Galaxy M30 and the Vivo U20 phones will also see price cuts during the sale period. Apple's iPhone XR will also be listed with ‘great offers' details of which should be revealed soon. The online retailer will unveil smartphone deals of the Amazon sale by HMD Global, Realme, Huawei, Honor, Oppo, and LG soon. It will also sell mobile accessories starting from as low as Rs. 69. Electronics brands such as HP, JBL, Bose, Sony, and more will participate in the sale.

Alongside the 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards and EMI, no-cost EMI options and special exchange benefits will be offered to smartphone buyers. Amazon says that Amazon Devices across the Echo range, FireTV Stick and Kindle e-readers will be listed with up to 45 percent discount. Echo Input portable smart speakers and Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs will also be listed with offers. The e-tailer has dedicated a page for the Amazon Great Indian Sale where you can see all the deals. The company should populate each category page over the coming days, and reveal more details as the Amazon sale nears.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Gets slightly warm after gaming
  • Dated Android version
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M30 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo U20

Vivo U20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Full-HD+ display
  • Decent battery life
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Micro-USB port
  • Below-average camera performance
  • Bloatware preinstalled
Read detailed Vivo U20 review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Sale, OnePlus 7T, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo U20, Samsung Galaxy M30, Amazon Sale
