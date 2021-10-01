Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will see a price cut of Rs. 14,000.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 October 2021 19:08 IST
iPhone 11 will also be available starting at Rs. 38,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro will be priced starting at Rs. 60,999
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is priced starting at just Rs. 36,999
  • iQOO Z5 5G will be available with up to Rs. 3,000 off

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Edition is all set to begin at midnight tonight for Prime members. For all users, the sale will begin on October 3. Prime members get 24 hours early access to all the deals and discounts. Just ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant has revealed a preview of deals. Amazon says that the Great Indian Festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, and more. The e-commerce giant will offer up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories. OnePlus 9 series, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are all set to be listed with price cuts and bank offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphone Deals

OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 will be listed with a price cut of Rs. 3,000 and will be up for grabs for Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively. The OnePlus 9 Pro will be available at Rs. 4,000 discount and be up for grabs starting at Rs. 60,999. Amazon says that users can save up to Rs. 10,000 with the addition of up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange on select variants and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI options. Customers can also avail of additional up to Rs. 7,000 off with HDFC bank cards.

OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be listed on Amazon with an extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange on select phones and additional 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank cards. Amazon will also offer additional Rs. 1,000 off with coupons only for the 12GB RAM variant of the OnePlus Nord 2.

The iPhone 11 will also be available starting at Rs. 38,999 during Prime early access sale. This is a massive discount from the current 49,900 price tag attached to the base model. A price cut of Rs 10,901 will be introduced during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Coming to Samsung phones, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be listed starting at just Rs. 36,999. This is down from its current listed price of Rs. 50,999, bringing a price cut of Rs. 14,000. An additional Rs. 3,000 off will be offered to HDFC Bank cardholders. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival with an introductory offer of Rs. 1,000 coupon. Samsung Galaxy M12 will be priced at Rs. 9,499 and the Samsung Galaxy M32 will be up for grabs for just Rs. 12,4999. The 5G variant will be up for grabs for Rs. 16,999 during the sale. Other offers on the Samsung Galaxy M series include nine months of no-cost EMI and bank discounts. Prime members will additionally get free screen replacement of 6 months along with the purchase of select Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphones.

Other phones like the new iQoo Z5 will be available for up to Rs. 3000 off by using both - Amazon coupons and HDFC Bank offer. The iQoo Z3 and iQoo 7 will see price cuts of up to Rs. 2,000.

Amazon says it will also list Xiaomi phones like the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and Redmi Note 10 series with up 10 percent discount. The Mi 11X will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 26,999.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Wearables, laptops, and tablets

Apart from smartphones, Amazon says that there will be up to 70 percent off on consumer electronics and accessories and up to 60 percent off smartwatches and fitness bands from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Boat, Noise, and Amazfit. Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is said to be listed with up to Rs. 19,000 discount and the Apple Watch SE will be listed for Rs. 19,900. Amazon will list mobile cases and accessories starting at Rs. 49 and power banks starting at Rs. 249.

Smart TVs will be listed starting at just Rs. 8,888. The e-commerce site will offer up to 50 percent off on Intel and AMD-powered laptops. Amazon will also list the 2020 iPad Air in the Rs. 40,000 range and offer accessories worth Rs. 3,000 with select Lenovo tablets.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Echo range

As for Amazon devices, there will be up to 50 percent off on Echo smart speakers and displays with Alexa. The Echo Dot third generation will be priced at just Rs. 1,949, while the Echo Dot third generation and smart bulb combo will be priced at Rs. 1,999. The Fire TV Stick 2021 model will be listed with a discounted price of Rs. 2,199, while the Fire TV Stick 4K will be priced at Rs. 2,999.

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable cameras
  • Premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Fluid software experience
  • IP rating and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

