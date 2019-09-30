Amazon Great Indian Festival begun over the weekend and it has already broken records in over 36 hours. The e-commerce giant says that it saw the single largest day of Prime sign-ups, with 66 percent of Prime members shopping in 24 hours from tier 2 and tier 3 towns. Smartphones was the second largest category that attracted new customers and large appliances and TVs category saw record sales with nearly 10x growth led by brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, IFB and LG.

The tech giant says that premium smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple made record sales worth about Rs. 750 crores in 36 hours. The large appliances and TVs category showed a growth of nearly 10x over an average business day. Interestingly, customers showed keen interest in smart home products, and the number of customers who bought smart lights with Echo was 10x more than last year. Amazon also notes that Echo Dot was amongst the highest selling products and Echo devices saw 4x times more sale in the last 36 hours compared to previous year. Fire TV Stick and Alexa built-in devices by top brands such as Sony, TCL saw a 50x increase in sales over an average business day. The Kindle range saw a 20x growth over average business day.

The company says that every one out of three fully automatic washing machines being sold in India was through Amazon.in. Furthermore, every 2 out of 3 side-by-side refrigerator sold and every one in two dishwashers being sold in India were through Amazon.in. EMI facility saw a 100 percent uptake increase, with 75 percent customers coming from tier 2 and 3 cities. It notes that three out of four customers availed No Cost EMI offers, and the number of customers availing credit increased by 2X over the festive period last year.

The tech giant claims that there were more new shoppers online than ever, of which more than 91 percent came from tier 2 and tier 3 towns. Talking about sellers, the company says that over 2500 sellers recorded their highest ever sale on a single day, and some top emerging brands were Wellcare India, Bangalore Refinery, Tagg, Durafit, Hoffen, Crossbeats, Tribes India, Ikkat Peacock, Indian Blue Art Pottery, and Kashi Sarees. Furthermore, 42,500 sellers received at least one customer order in the first 36 hours of the sale making this the largest number of such sellers than ever before.

Fashion recorded the largest numbers with a 4.6x jump, while grocery shopping grew by over 3.5x compared to a regular business day. “We are humbled that first 36 hours of our Great Indian Festival has seen record participation from digital Bharat. With record Prime sign-ups, more first-time shoppers from small towns than ever before and tens of thousands of small sellers across India already seeing success, we are excited by how India loves Amazon's commitment to offer largest selection, great convenience and exceptional value to its customers.” said Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head, Amazon India.

Here's a compiled list of some of the best deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The sale will get over on October 4.