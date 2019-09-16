Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale will kick off from midnight, September 29. The online retail giant has announced the sale dates for its first festive season sale of the year, a few days after teasing the sale. The Great Indian Festival 2019 sale will open early for Prime members from 12 noon on September 28. The sale will end at midnight, October 4. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale dates coincide with Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale which was announced just last week.

The first festive season sale on Amazon will include discounts and offers on a large selection of smartphones, TVs, home appliances, consumer electronics, and other products. The Great Indian Festival 2019 sale promises to bring the 'lowest' prices on select products. The sale will also include new product launches and other exciting deals.

As for smartphones, Amazon's teaser page for the Great Indian Festival 2019 sale promises the 'lowest prices of the year' on select mobile phones. The sale will also include exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on mobile phones. The online marketplace is also claiming it will offer 'rockbottom' prices on the best-selling electronics products during the Great Indian Festival sale.

During the Great Indian Festival 2019 sale, Amazon will be offering newly launched products from several top brands. These include products from OnePlus, Samsung, AmazonBasics, Fossil, and others. The OnePlus TV is also expected to go on sale during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon's theme for this year's Great Indian Festival sale is 'Now budget won't hold back India's celebration'. To make it easier to pay for high-value purchases, Amazon will be offering several easy payment options. These will include no-cost EMI payments, EMI on debit and credit cards, and 10 percent instant discount with State Bank of India debit and credit cards.

Apart from flat discounts, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale will also include bundled offers in the form of exchange offers and cashback deals with select products. Amazon customers can also make use of 'festive cashback offers' by collecting up to Rs. 900 worth of offers before the sale begins. Amazon is also offering start-ups and artists based in India an opportunity to use its platform for showcasing their products during the sale.

Amazon has also flagged off a roadshow to showcase over 600 products from the online marketplace which includes a selection of products from small and medium businesses across the country. Three special trucks will cover 13 cities throughout the festive season, showcasing a large selection of products from Amazon.in.

To mark the occasion, Manish Toward, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India said, "The Great Indian Festival is the most awaited shopping season for customers in India. With an exciting and vast selection of deals & launches, instant bank discounts, programs such as Amazon Pay EMI, No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery & installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones and large appliances, exciting cashback and lots more, customers can look forward to our greatest celebration ever.”

Meanwhile, Flipkart will also run its festive season sale titled Big Billion Days 2019 from September 29 to October 4, the same days as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale.

In case you're looking to grab some exciting deals, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll be bringing you our selection of the best deals and offers from both the sales when they go live starting September 29.

