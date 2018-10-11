Amazon India on Wednesday concluded the first day of its Great Indian Festival 2018 sale. The company claimed that it saw a 30 times growth over an average business day that was largely driven by categories, including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers among others. It also brought some of the most eye-catching deals on smartphones that helped Xiaomi sell more than a million devices in a single day, while OnePlus is touted to have seen a record pre-booking of its upcoming OnePlus 6T. Interestingly, the US e-commerce giant also said that Amazon Prime members, who subscribed to the premium service that comes at a monthly charge of Rs. 129 and an annual charge of Rs. 999, had shopped more during the Prime Early Access than on any previous day. This includes the Prime Day that the company conducted specifically for its paid members back in July this year.

In addition to other achievements, Amazon claimed that OnePlus and Xiaomi saw their "biggest single-day sales ever on Amazon.in" during the first day of its Great Indian Festival 2018. While Xiaomi was able to gain with the sales of over a million devices, OnePlus is touted to have seen record bookings worth Rs. 400 crores for the OnePlus 6T. Samsung is also found to have sold 12 times over average business days volumes with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 8 being the bestsellers. Similarly, Motorola is claimed to have witnessed the sales of more than 36 times of a regular day's sale in just 36 hours since the online marketplace kicked off the Early Prime Access at 12pm IST (Noon) on Tuesday.

Elaborating the growth of Prime membership during the sale, Amazon highlighted that there was more than two times increase in the number of Prime members joined the premium service during the early access period over last year. The company didn't reveal the number of new Prime members, though. Further, Prime members shopped three times more make-up and grooming products with offers up to 70 percent discount, the company said.

Amazon offers two-day delivery on select products that can be availed exclusively by Prime members. During the early access period in the ongoing sale, the company claimed that there was 57 percent of Prime members in metros and 49 percent of members across the country who will receive the shipments of their orders within two days.

Alongside the growth of Prime members, Amazon revealed that the new customer acquisition in tier II and tier III cities saw an increase of 2.7 times during the first day of the Great Indian sale. The company also claimed that more than Rs. 300 crores worth of credit was used by customers in little over 24 hours of the beginning of the sale. The seller base on Amazon also witnessed a growth on the first sale day with over 1,300 sellers crossed the millionaire mark. Sellers across diverse categories, including mattresses, home decor, men's apparels, foot massagers, and fine jewellery are stated to have seen a growth in the range of 2 times to 30 times in a single day. Moreover, the company also claimed that thousands of sellers had their best day one sale ever.

Among other products, the sales of Amazon devices grew significantly during the first day of the Great Indian Festival sale. The company claimed that Prime customers purchased three times more the Fire TV Stick during the early access compared to the first day of the last Great Indian Festival sale. With the latest result, the Fire TV Stick emerged as the second highest selling product on Amazon.in, as specified by the company. Echo Dot is also claimed to be among the top 10 highest selling products on the online marketplace. Similar was the result of the Kindle sales as customers are touted to have purchased more Kindle Paperwhite models in the first 12 hours compared to the entire previous month. Amazon also asserted that third-party Alexa-supported speakers sold 18 times of BAU (business as usual), while Alexa-powered headphones are touted to have reached 40 times of BAU during the first day.

On the part of the spike in large appliances, Amazon revealed that the sales of large appliances grew 2.5 times in the first day of the Great Indian Festival sale over last Diwali led by Bosch, BPL washing machines and refrigerators grew three times and ACs grew two times. The online marketplace also claimed to have sold as many side-by-side refrigerators on the first day as the rest of India together. Likewise, it is touted that the start of the Amazon sale saw the "highest ever sales" of dishwashers in a day in the Indian market, with selling two out of every three dishwashers in the country. Amazon also claimed that it sold more front-loading washing machines than any other retailer in the country on the day one of its festive sale - accounting for 40 percent of the total front-loading washing machine sales in the country. Furthermore, there was a 3.5 times jump year-over-year in the sales of televisions. The e-commerce company claimed that it sold as many TVs in a single day as all of India usually buys in a day.

Amazon Fashion, which competes against Flipkart's Myntra, is claimed to have seen more than 100 percent growth in sales over last year. Top brands on Amazon Fashion are claimed to have seen a sales growth of 10-15 times over an average business day. These include American Tourister, UCB, Puma, Biba, Shoppers Stop, Casio, and Fastrack. Also, Amazon's in-house brands in the fashion category saw a 400 percent growth in sales over last year, as per the official claim. The company also claimed the shoes category on its online marketplace saw over 150 percent growth in sales over last year, where women shoppers on the portal bought over 350 percent more shoes over last year.

After fashion products, the sales of kitchen appliances on Amazon.in grew three times over last Diwali. These were driven by subcategories like water purifiers, mixer grinders, and air purifiers. The company also asserted that it sold one mixer grinder every four seconds in the last 24 hours, while the sales of gas stoves grew by 15 times year-over-year. Likewise, the home category on the online marketplace is also claimed to have clocked the highest ever single day sale with a growth of two times year-over-year. Furniture sales on the site also grew three times year-over-year, whereas mattresses saw a growth of 12 times over last Diwali. Similarly, Amazon claimed that the sales of motorbike accessories grew by three times over the last Great Indian Festival sale, while tyres saw a 10 times growth year-over-year.

"We are delighted and humbled how customers have responded to the Great Indian Festival to provide us with the biggest opening ever with more Prime members shopping than ever before," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India, in a press statement. "We are delighted also that our efforts to bring the next 100M customers online are clearly paying off as we saw more new customers acquired on this day than any day in the last three years. This was also helped by our various financing options that saw a great pick up to ensure no budget constraints got in the way of our customers to fulfill their aspirations this season."