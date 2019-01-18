Amazon India on Friday previewed all the major deals and offers that will be available during its Great Indian Sale. While the forthcoming sale will be kicked off for regular customers from January 20, Amazon Prime members will get early access starting 12pm IST on Saturday, January 19. The e-commerce giant claims that there will be up to 40 percent discounts on mobile phones, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers to give an additional discount of up to Rs. 10,000. Amazon India has also tied up with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers purchasing products using HDFC Bank cards or EMI options. Further, there will be no-cost EMI options on various debit and credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

Among various other offers and deals, Amazon Prime members during the Great Indian Sale are claimed to receive early access to the LG V40 ThinQ that is yet to debut in India. The online marketplace is also set to bring the TCL 65-inch 4K Android TV at Rs. 74,990 along with an additional Rs. 10,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance, exclusively for Prime members.

Regular Amazon customers alongside Prime members will be able to get a list of deals as well. There will be up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones, no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 834 a month, and exchange offers to give an additional discount of up to Rs. 10,000. Amazon India will also bring Total Damage Protection for smartphones starting at Rs. 599.

During the Amazon sale, the OnePlus 6T will be available with up to 70 percent Guaranteed Exchange Price (as part of its new Assured Upgrade offer), additional Rs. 2,000 exchange discount, and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 6,334 a month. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also receive an attractive discount and will go on sale at Rs. 39,990 along with no-cost EMI options. There will also be the Galaxy S9 along with an additional Rs. 9,000 exchange discount. Further, the flagship will come along with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,443 a month.

The Redmi Y2 will be available with a starting price of Rs. 7,999. Similarly, Amazon India will bring the Redmi 6 Pro and Mi A2 with an additional Rs. 2,000 on an exchange.

The Realme U1 will also be available with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,650 a month. The dual camera smartphones from Honor will be available with a starting price of Rs. 8,499 during the Amazon sale. Additionally, the Honor View 20 will be available for pre-bookings along with Bluetooth sports headphones worth Rs. 2,999.

The Amazon sale will bring the Huawei Y9 2019, bundled with Boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth headphones. Amazon India also claims that it will offer Huawei smartphones with up to 43 percent discount.

In addition to smartphones, the Amazon sale will bring up to 60 percent discount on electronics along with no-cost EMI options and exchange offers. There will also be up to Rs. 40,000 discount on laptops. Also, the sale will bring up to 60 percent discount on hard drives and headphones, up to 50 percent discount on speakers, and a flat Rs. 10,500 discount on the Samsung Gear S3.

The Amazon Great Indian Sale will also bring up to 55 percent discount on large appliances, up to 55 percent discount on TVs - along with no-cost EMI offers. Washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, dishwashers, and chimneys are also set to receive discounts during the Amazon sale.

There will also be Bluetooth headphones from WeCool starting at Rs. 799 and up to 50 percent discount on TAGG headphones and speakers. The forthcoming sale will also bring a flat 25 percent discount on Fire TV Stick. Furthermore, there will be up to Rs. 3,500 discount on Kindle e-readers and up to Rs. 3,000 discount on Echo devices.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.