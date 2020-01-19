Technology News
  • Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Live for All: Offers, Deals, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Live for All: Offers, Deals, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Amazon Great Indian Sale includes offers and deals on mobile phones, tablets, wearables, Amazon products, and a lot more.

By | Updated: 19 January 2020 06:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Sale went live early for Prime members yesterday

  • Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 offers up to 40 percent off on phones
  • Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro has been discounted to Rs. 13,999
  • The iPhone XR is now available at Rs. 42,900 for its 64GB variant

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 is now open for all consumers out there. The sale went live yesterday exclusively for Amazon Prime members, giving them early access to all the deals that are now up for grabs. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Amazon Great India Sale also brings up to 40 percent discount on a wide range of smartphones across different price brackets, a limited-time price cut of up to 60 percent on electronics such as laptops, wearables, and wearables among others.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Offers on mobile phones, other electronics

Now that the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 is live for everyone, buyers looking for deals on smartphones can look at offerings from Xiaomi, Apple, and OnePlus among other brands. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is now up for grabs from Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999, down from the original asking price of Rs. 16,999, for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. There is also an exchange discount worth Rs. 1,000 and no-cost EMI plans are on the table as well.

Apple's popular iPhone XR is down to Rs. 42,900 for the phone's 64GB variant. The price can further be brought down by up to Rs. 7,050 with the exchange offer, and another 10 percent with the available banking discounts. Another popular phone in the same segment is the OnePlus 7T that is now up for grabs at Rs. 34,999 (down from Rs. 37,999) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. There is also an exchange discount worth Rs. 7,050, alongside an additional 10 percent discount for SBI credit card holders.

The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, can now be purchased at Rs. 42,999 for the phone's 8GB + 128GB version. The Honor 20 budget flagship is down to Rs. 21,999 for its 6GB + 128GB model, while the Samsung Galaxy M30 can be picked up at Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB + 64GB model. If you are looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the well-received Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II can be picked up for Rs. 23,485, while the Sony WH-1000XM3 can be purchased for Rs. 20,490 during the Amazon sale.

Among other deals and offers, the Amazon consumers can expect extra cashback on Panty as well as Fresh purchases. The e-commerce website is also providing offers on products from Amazon brands. As mentioned, the Amazon sale is now live for all and will continue through January 22.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorApple A12 Bionic
Front Camera7-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity2942mAh
OSiOS 12
Resolution828x1792 pixels
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
