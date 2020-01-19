Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 is now open for all consumers out there. The sale went live yesterday exclusively for Amazon Prime members, giving them early access to all the deals that are now up for grabs. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Amazon Great India Sale also brings up to 40 percent discount on a wide range of smartphones across different price brackets, a limited-time price cut of up to 60 percent on electronics such as laptops, wearables, and wearables among others.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Offers on mobile phones, other electronics

Now that the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 is live for everyone, buyers looking for deals on smartphones can look at offerings from Xiaomi, Apple, and OnePlus among other brands. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is now up for grabs from Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999, down from the original asking price of Rs. 16,999, for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. There is also an exchange discount worth Rs. 1,000 and no-cost EMI plans are on the table as well.

Apple's popular iPhone XR is down to Rs. 42,900 for the phone's 64GB variant. The price can further be brought down by up to Rs. 7,050 with the exchange offer, and another 10 percent with the available banking discounts. Another popular phone in the same segment is the OnePlus 7T that is now up for grabs at Rs. 34,999 (down from Rs. 37,999) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. There is also an exchange discount worth Rs. 7,050, alongside an additional 10 percent discount for SBI credit card holders.

The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, can now be purchased at Rs. 42,999 for the phone's 8GB + 128GB version. The Honor 20 budget flagship is down to Rs. 21,999 for its 6GB + 128GB model, while the Samsung Galaxy M30 can be picked up at Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB + 64GB model. If you are looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the well-received Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II can be picked up for Rs. 23,485, while the Sony WH-1000XM3 can be purchased for Rs. 20,490 during the Amazon sale.

Among other deals and offers, the Amazon consumers can expect extra cashback on Panty as well as Fresh purchases. The e-commerce website is also providing offers on products from Amazon brands. As mentioned, the Amazon sale is now live for all and will continue through January 22.