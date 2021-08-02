Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has been announced and it will kick off on August 5. The five-day sale will bring up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories, up to 60 percent off on electronics and accessories, and up to 55 percent off on TVs and appliances, among other discounts. Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will also bring additional discounts for SBI cardholders, cashback rewards for all, as well as up to 30 percent off on Amazon combos.

Amazon has announced that its five-day Amazon Great Freedom Festival will start on August 5 and continue through August 9. It will bring deals and offers to a variety of categories including mobiles, electronics, cameras, appliances, and more. Shoppers can avail up to 60 percent off on cameras and accessories like tripods, lights, and more. Headphones and speakers will also be discounted at up to 60 percent. SBI cardholders will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount during the sale.

Those looking for purchasing a new laptop can get up to Rs. 30,000 off while accessors like printers will be on 30 percent off. Smartwatch models, Wi-F routers, mobile and camera memory cards, smart security cameras, and more can be purchased at up to 60 percent off. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival will also bring up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories while Amazon Prime members will get additional benefits like three months extra no-cost EMI. Newly launched smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Samsung M21 2021, iQoo Z3 5G, and more will also be available with interesting offers.

Televisions will be discounted by up to 50 percent for 40-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. Large screen TV models with 4K resolution as well as projectors will be available at up to 60 percent off. Amazon Echo smart speakers and smart displays will be available at up to 45 percent off while Fire TV devices will see 44 percent off on their prices. Air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and chimneys will be available at discounted pricing as well.

