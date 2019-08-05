Technology News
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 BlockBuster Deals Previewed, App Registrations Begin

The sale will go on from August 8 to August 11, and SBI credit cards users can avail 10 percent instant discount.

Updated: 5 August 2019 14:01 IST
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 BlockBuster Deals Previewed, App Registrations Begin

Amazon will start the Freedom Sale a little early for Prime members

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 will be listed with an exchange offer
  • Durable laptops will be listed for less than Rs. 30,000
  • Fire TV Stick will have a flat Rs. 800 discount

Amazon Freedom Sale is all set to start from Thursday, August 8, and the company is now taking registrations of interest for those who don't want to miss out on all the best deals. The ‘Notify Me' button for the Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 has been spotted on the app, and a dedicated page has listed all the blockbuster deals as well. The OnePlus 7 will be listed with an ‘exciting exchange offer', thin and light laptops with MS Office integration will be listed for less than Rs. 30,000. There's a minimum of Rs. 2,000 off on gaming consoles during Independence Day sale, and the Fire TV Sick will see Rs. 800 off during the Amazon sale.

As we mentioned, Amazon has now made live the ‘Notify Me' button on its app for all blockbuster deals that will be listed during the Amazon Freedom Sale from August 8 to August 11. Users will receive app notifications when the best deals will go live during the Amazon sale. The OnePlus 7 will be listed with an exchange offer, there will also be up to 30 percent off on the Philips grooming range, up to 25 percent off will be listed on front loading washing machines, thin and light laptops with MS Office integration starting from under Rs. 30,000 during the Freedom Sale on Amazon.

The e-commerce site has listed 50 to 70 percent off on sports shoes, and full HD TVs will see up to 50 percent off during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2019. The Home and Kitchen range will see 30 to 75 percent off and latest consoles will see a minimum discount of Rs. 2,000. There will also be an up to 50 percent discount on full-HD televisions, minimum Rs. 2,000 off on game consoles, and up to 25 percent off on washing machines during the Amazon Freedom sale.

Amazon devices will also be listed with discounts during the Freedom Sale, and the Fire TV Stick will see Rs. 800 off. A separate listing shows a price drop from Rs. 3,199 to Rs. X,X99. Taking into account the Rs. 800 discount teaser, it appears the Fire TV Stick price will be Rs. 2,399 during the Amazon Freedom Sale. If you're looking to buy a Fire TV Stick, we recommend you wait it out a few days and purchase it during the sale period. All the deals listed on the app blockbuster page, come with a ‘Notify Me' button for notifications on when that specific deal goes live during the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2019 India.

Separately, during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 the e-commerce site is also holding the Amazon Freedom Sale quiz. The quiz is limited to app-only, and gives consumers a chance to win Rs. 50,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. The Freedom Sale quiz on Amazon requires users to sign into the Amazon app, answer 5 questions, and if they answer all 5 questions correctly, they will be eligible for the lucky draw.

For Prime members, the sale will begin one-day early on August 7 at 12pm (noon) IST. Offers like debit card EMI, no-cost EMI, Bajaj Finserv EMI options will be listed on products. The e-commerce giant has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to its credit card users. There's going to be up to 40 percent off on mobile and accessories. Phones like Samsung Galaxy M40 and Oppo K3 will see a price cut.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com
LG X2 (2019) aka LG K30 (2019) With FullVision Display, Snapdragon 425 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
