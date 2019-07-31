Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed

Amazon has now announced its customary Freedom Sale from August 8 to August 11. The e-commerce giant has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to its credit card users. For Prime members, the sale will begin one-day early on August 7 at 12pm (noon) IST. Offers like debit card EMI, no-cost EMI, Bajaj Finserv EMI options will be listed on products. There's going to be up to 40 percent off on mobile and accessories Phones like Samsung Galaxy M40 and Oppo K3 will see a price cut, and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be listed with an extra exchange discount.

OnePlus 7 Pro will be listed with an extra discount on exchange and compelling no-cost EMI options. The phone's price starts at Rs. 48,999 and its key features include triple rear camera, a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Even the OnePlus 7, Oppo Reno, Vivo V15, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and the Oppo F11 Pro will see extra discount on exchange. Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy M40, Samsung Galaxy M30, Samsung Galaxy M20, Redmi Y3, Oppo A7, Honor View 20, and Oppo K3 are listed to get price cuts, but the reduced amount hasn't been revealed yet.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is also listed as coming soon on the Freedom sale page. The phone is set to launch on August 1, an should be available during the sale period with attractive offers. Power banks, cables and chargers, Bluetooth headsets, and cases and covers will be available with discounts and deals on Amazon India.

In the electronics department, smartwatches, cameras and accessories will be listed with up to 50 percent discount, headphones and speakers will see up to 60 percent off, and laptops will see their price reduced by up to Rs. 30,000. Buyers can save up to Rs. 35,000 on refrigerators, and up to Rs. 11,000 on washing machines. There's up to 50 percent off on television and air-conditioners. The Amazon range which includes the Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, and even its Kindle range will see up to Rs. 5,000 off.

Categories like Home and Kitchen, Clothes, and Daily Essentials will also see a price cut, and all the deals are mentioned on a dedicated page on Amazon India.

