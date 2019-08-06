Amazon Freedom Sale is less than 48 hours away. To make sure the consumers are prepared for the same, Amazon has revealed various deals and offers on mobile phones that we can expect during the e-retail giant's Freedom sale. Amazon is teasing offers on OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, Redmi Y30, Honor 20i, Redmi 7, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Honor 8X, Redmi 6A, LG W10, and a number of other smartphones. In addition to various individual deals, Amazon shoppers will get 10 percent instant discount on using SBI credit cards.

The Amazon Freedom Sale will go live August 7 at 12pm (noon) for the Prime subscribers. It will start for the regular Amazon shoppers at midnight August 8. The sale will end on August 11 for all Amazon users, including Prime subscribers.

Mobile phone offers during Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M30 will be getting a discount of Rs. 1,000 during the Amazon Freedom Sale. The discount will be applicable on both 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants of the phone. This is not the first time that the Samsung Galaxy M30 has become cheaper, in fact over the last few sales, Amazon has been offering Rs. 1,000 discount on the Galaxy M30. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy M20 will also receive a discount of Rs. 1,000.

Honor 20i, Honor 8X

Honor 20i, which was launched less than two months ago, is getting a Rs. 2,000 discount during the Amazon sale. The phone was launched at Rs. 14,999, however Amazon will be offering it at Rs. 12,999 during the Freedom sale. If you use an SBI credit card to pay for the phone, the banking discount will make the phone even cheaper. Honor 8X will retail starting at Rs. 10,999 during the Amazon sale, down from its existing price of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs. 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 18,999 for 6GB + 128GB model.

Redmi Y3, Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 3GB + 32GB variant is normally sold starting at Rs. 9,999, however, during the upcoming Amazon Freedom Sale, you will be able to purchase at just Rs. 8,999. There is no word on whether the 4GB + 64GB version of the phone will also be discounted. Redmi Y2, on the other hand, will receive a discount of Rs. 3,000 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The phone is currently sold at Rs. 10,999 on the company website.

Redmi 7, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6

Redmi 7, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 will also be getting discounts during the Amazon sale. Redmi 7 3GB + 32GB variant, which is normally sold at Rs. 8,999, will be available at Rs. 8,499 during the sale. Similarly, Redmi 6A 2GB + 32GB variant will be selling at Rs. 6,199 during the Amazon sale, down from Rs. 6,999, its regular price. Redmi 6 will receive a discount of Rs. 1,000 during the Amazon sale and will start at Rs. 6,999, down from Rs. 7,999.

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8.1

HMD Global's Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8.1 will also be getting discounts during the Amazon sale. The 6GB + 64GB variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus will retail at Rs. 10,999 during Amazon sale, down Rs. 6,000 from its usual price of Rs. 16,999. Nokia 8.1, on the other hand, will retail starting at Rs. 19,499 during the sale, down from its existing price of Rs. 19,999.

LG W10

LG W10 will retail at Rs. 7,999 during the Amazon Freedom Sale, down from Rs. 8,999, the phone's launch price. To recall, LG W10 was launched in India late-June, 2019. No other LG W-series phones are getting a discount during the Amazon sale.

OnePlus 7

Amazon will be offering Rs. 3,000 extra exchange discount on the OnePlus 7 during the Freedom Sale. Additionally, the shoppers will have the option to choose no-cost EMIs for up to 12 months. Also, SBI credit card offer will also be on the table.

Extra exchange discount for other phones

Vivo V15, Oppo F11, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Vivo Y12, Samsung Galaxy A50, Oppo Reno, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy A80, Oppo F11 Pro will also receive extra discount on exchanging an older phone.

