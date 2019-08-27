Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is now live on the e-commerce site, hot on the heels of Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest announcement. The Amazon sale will go on till August 30 and will list up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. It has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer up to Rs. 500 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, and additional Rs. 250 off on debit and credit card EMI transactions. Furthermore, Amazon will be offering no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, and total damage protection on mobile purchases as well.

Samsung Galaxy M30 (4GB + 64GB) is listed with a price cut of Rs. 1,000, and is available atS Rs. 13,990 on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M20 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is available at Rs. 9,990, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 11,990. The smartphone was launched with a starting price of Rs. 10,990 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM option with 64GB storage debuted at Rs. 12,990.

Similarly, the Honor 9N 4GB/ 64GB variant is listed at Rs. 8,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 13,999. The 4GB/ 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 10,999, down from its original price of Rs. 17,999. The Redmi Y2 64GB can also be purchased at a reduced price of Rs. 7,999.

Lastly, the Redmi 6 (3GB+64GB) will be available at Rs. 6,999, the Redmi 6A (2GB+16GB) will be available at Rs. 6,199, and the Redmi 6 Pro (4GB+64GB) at Rs. 8,999.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model can be bought at Rs. 9,999 after a price cut of Rs. 2,000. The price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Mi A2 has also been discounted and the phone can be grabbed at Rs. 12,999, after a price cut of Rs. 3,000.

For those looking at premium options, the iPhone XR is listed for Rs. 58,999. Other phones that are listed at reduced prices include Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Oppo R17, Honor View 20, Oppo Reno, LG V40, and Oppo R17 Pro. The Huawei P30 Pro purchase bundles a free Huawei Watch GT worth Rs. 20,990. If users are looking to buy the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, Amazon is offering 12 months no-cost EMI options.

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest is offering power banks starting at Rs. 599, up to 65 percent off on headphones, cases and covers at Rs. 99, cables and chargers at up to 60 percent off, mounts and selfie sticks starting at Rs. 199.

