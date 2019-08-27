Technology News
loading

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M30, Honor 9N, Mi A2, More

Samsung Galaxy M30 (4GB + 64GB) is listed with a price cut of Rs. 1,000, and is available for Rs. 13,990 on Amazon.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 11:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M30, Honor 9N, Mi A2, More

Amazon Fab Phones Fest will end on August 30

Highlights
  • Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs. 500 discount
  • Several phones are listed with no-cost EMI options, exchange discount
  • Huawei P30 Pro purchase bundles a free Huawei Watch GT

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is now live on the e-commerce site, hot on the heels of Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest announcement. The Amazon sale will go on till August 30 and will list up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. It has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer up to Rs. 500 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, and additional Rs. 250 off on debit and credit card EMI transactions. Furthermore, Amazon will be offering no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, and total damage protection on mobile purchases as well.

Samsung Galaxy M30 (4GB + 64GB) is listed with a price cut of Rs. 1,000, and is available atS Rs. 13,990 on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M20 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is available at Rs. 9,990, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 11,990. The smartphone was launched with a starting price of Rs. 10,990 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM option with 64GB storage debuted at Rs. 12,990.

Similarly, the Honor 9N 4GB/ 64GB variant is listed at Rs. 8,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 13,999. The 4GB/ 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 10,999, down from its original price of Rs. 17,999. The Redmi Y2 64GB can also be purchased at a reduced price of Rs. 7,999.

Lastly, the Redmi 6 (3GB+64GB) will be available at Rs. 6,999, the Redmi 6A (2GB+16GB) will be available at Rs. 6,199, and the Redmi 6 Pro (4GB+64GB) at Rs. 8,999.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model can be bought at Rs. 9,999 after a price cut of Rs. 2,000. The price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Mi A2 has also been discounted and the phone can be grabbed at Rs. 12,999, after a price cut of Rs. 3,000.

For those looking at premium options, the iPhone XR is listed for Rs. 58,999. Other phones that are listed at reduced prices include Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Oppo R17, Honor View 20, Oppo Reno, LG V40, and Oppo R17 Pro. The Huawei P30 Pro purchase bundles a free Huawei Watch GT worth Rs. 20,990. If users are looking to buy the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, Amazon is offering 12 months no-cost EMI options.

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest is offering power banks starting at Rs. 599, up to 65 percent off on headphones, cases and covers at Rs. 99, cables and chargers at up to 60 percent off, mounts and selfie sticks starting at Rs. 199.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value-for-money
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Non-expandable storage
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A2 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications
  • Gets slightly warm after gaming
  • Dated Android version
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M30 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • Up-to-date specifications
  • Bad
  • Advertising on lock screen and spammy notifications
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Gets slightly warm under stress
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M20 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 7904
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow facial recognition
  • Average lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 625
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3080mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Honor 9N

Honor 9N

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well built
  • Sleek design
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Average cameras
  • Middling performance
  • Software bloat
Read detailed Honor 9N review
Display5.84-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 659
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 8.0
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Fab Phone Fest, Samsung Galaxy M30, Samsung Galaxy M20, iPhone XR, Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor 9N
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Dickinson Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld Is Rebellious Poet in Apple TV+ Series
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked, Retail Box and Custom Warcraft Edition Teased
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M30, Honor 9N, Mi A2, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  2. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  3. How to Activate and Use Jio Fiber's Free Landline Service
  4. Amazon Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M30, Honor 9N, More Phones
  5. Xiaomi Mi A3 Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon Via Amazon, Mi.com
  6. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  7. Motorola One Action Review
  8. WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Update Adds Memoji Stickers Support
  9. Lenovo Smart Clock, Smart Display Launched in India, Go on sale Next Month
  10. Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F’s Specifications, Camera Details Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked, Retail Box and Custom Warcraft Edition Teased
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M30, Honor 9N, Mi A2, More
  3. Dickinson Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld Is Rebellious Poet in Apple TV+ Series
  4. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters
  5. iOS 12.4.1 Update Released, Patches Bug That Enabled iPhone Jailbreak
  6. Realme 5 First Sale Set for Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  7. WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Memoji Stickers Support, ‘WhatsApp From Facebook’ Branding
  8. Flipkart Sale: Month-End Mobiles Fest Starts With Discounts, Offers Vivo Z1 Pro, Asus 5Z, Other Popular Smartphones
  9. Google Nest Hub Smart Display With Touchscreen, Built-in Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 9,999
  10. Realme 5 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.