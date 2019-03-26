Technology News
  Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Realme U1, Huawei Y9 (2019), Vivo Y83 Pro, Honor Play and More Get Discounts, Offers

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Realme U1, Huawei Y9 (2019), Vivo Y83 Pro, Honor Play and More Get Discounts, Offers

, 26 March 2019
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Realme U1, Huawei Y9 (2019), Vivo Y83 Pro, Honor Play and More Get Discounts, Offers

Amazon Sale: Offers are available on Realme U1, Huawei Y9 (2019), Vivo Y83 Pro, and more

Highlights

  • Discounts, exchange offers on Realme U1 are on the table
  • No-cost EMI offers are also available, alongside banking discounts
  • Huawei Y9 (2019), Vivo Y83 Pro have also been discounted

Amazon has kicked off yet another sale – the Fab Phones Fest – offering discounts and exchange offers on a wide range of smartphones, alongside price cuts on a ton of accessories such as headphones, power banks, and protective cases among others. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest is now live and will conclude on March 28. The Realme U1, Huawei Y9 (2019), and the Vivo Y83 Pro are among the smartphones that can be purchased at discounted prices. In addition to the discounts, Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, and assured banking discount during the sale.

Amazon sale on mobile phones, exchange offers

Starting with the discounts, the Realme U1 has received a discount worth Rs. 2,000. Originally launched at a starting price of Rs. 11,999, the Realme U1 can now be purchased at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant from Amazon. In addition to the price discounts, no-cost EMI and an exchange offer can also be availed.

The Huawei Y9 (2019), which was launched in India earlier this year, has also received a price cut worth Rs. 1,000 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The Huawei Y9 (2019) can currently be purchased at Rs. 14,990, down from its original launch price of Rs. 15,990. No-cost EMI, 5 percent cashback on SBI Credit card EMI transactions and an exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,050 is also on the table.

The Vivo Y83 Pro has also received a sizeable discount as part of the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. Originally launched carrying a price tag of Rs. 15,990, the Vivo Y83 Pro is now available at just Rs. 11,990 on Amazon. Other offers on the Vivo smartphone include an assured cashback worth Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance, 5 percent cashback on SBI Credit card EMI transactions, exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,791, and no-cost EMI.

The Honor Play, which was launched in India priced at Rs. 19,999, has received a discount worth Rs. 5,000 and can now be purchased for Rs. 14,999 from Amazon. An extra exchange discount worth Rs. 1,000 is also on the table, alongside no-cost EMI and assured 5 percent cashback for SBI credit card holders on EMI transactions.

The LG V40 ThinQ, priced at Rs. 49,990, is available with an extra exchange discount of Rs. 10,000, while the Oppo F9 Pro is being offered with an extra exchange discount of Rs. 4,000.

The sale on Amazon.in also brings Honor View 20 with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 4,000. The exchange discount is applicable on both the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option of the Honor View 20. Additionally, the View 20 buyers can get Honor AM61 Sport Bluetooth Earphone for free.

In addition to the aforementioned smartphones, Amazon is also giving discounts and exchange offers on devices such as the OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi A2, Oppo F11 Pro, and the Vivo V15 Pro among others. Moreover, accessories such as headphones, car chargers, power banks, protective cases, etc. from multiple brands are also up for grab with discounts in tow.

Comments

Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Fab Phones Fest, Realme U1, Huawei Y9 (2019), Vivo Y83 Pro
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Realme U1, Huawei Y9 (2019), Vivo Y83 Pro, Honor Play and More Get Discounts, Offers
